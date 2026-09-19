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DIAC : '' Financial Report As At June 30Th 2026''


2026-09-19 04:12:03
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) September 18th, 2026

DIAC: '' Financial Report as at June 30 th 2026''

The financial Report as at June 30th 2026 is now available on the Mobilize Financial Services website .

Attachment

  • DIAC RFS H1 2026

MENAFN19092026004107003653ID1111681232



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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