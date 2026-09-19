For KING + COUNTRY Release Fifth Studio Album The Most Beautiful Colours

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Four-Time GRAMMY® Award-Winning Duo Return with Their Most Joyful and Optimistic Record Yet, a Global Celebration of Hope

Nashville, TN, Sept. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Four-time GRAMMY® Award-winning Curb Records duo for KING + COUNTRY today release their fifth studio album, the most beautiful colours, a sweeping celebration of hope, joy and the miraculous found in everyday life.

Alive with global sights and sounds and grounded in the message of Jesus, the most beautiful colours pairs the duo's signature cinematic sound with sweeping rhythms and uplifting lyrics. Led by “world on fire (with Taylor Hill),” the album features several notable collaborations, including Jessica Simpson on“my mosaic,” Joel and Luke Smallbone alongside their wives, MŌRIAH and Courtney, on “ever & ever before,” as well as“thank God,” co-written with Zac Lawson.

But the story behind the record began with something unusual for a duo accustomed to years of touring, recording and performing around the world: stopping.

Following an intense professional year in 2024, Joel and Luke stepped into a season of intentional rest. For the first time in their career, the memories surrounding the making of an album weren't fragmented by dressing rooms, venues and tour buses. Instead, the most beautiful colours was born from a year spent physically present with family, friends and neighbors, a season the brothers describe as one of“play and dreaming” and experiencing the beauty of God's creation in their own backyards.

“We took a year at home to experience the most beautiful colours (yes, with a u), & it became one of the most profound seasons of our lives,” Joel and Luke share in their album note.

That experience became the heartbeat of the record. Rather than ignoring the pain and uncertainty present in the world, the most beautiful colours invites listeners to look for hope in the midst of it.

“There are certainly times in life to roll up your sleeves, to work hard and to go to war for the things you believe in. But there are also seasons to be still,” the brothers share.“This record isn't a refusal, denial, or a sugar-coating of any of the pain & hardships we're all facing, but rather a holy invitation to a defiant hope & a gentle reminder of the miraculous in our everyday lives.”

Ultimately, the most beautiful colours asks listeners to consider what might change when even life's hardest circumstances are viewed through a different lens.

“It's our hope that this album becomes the soundtrack you listen to when faced with the greatest obstacles in your life... that you can choose to look at very difficult circumstances & ask, 'What does hope in the midst of suffering look like here? Does it actually turn sadness & difficulty into a little bit of joy?'”

In the mosaic of moments that make up a life, the most beautiful colours serves as an invitation to slow down, take in what is happening all around and view the world through the lens of heaven - reflecting the Light of the World and revealing the most beautiful colours.

Listen to the most beautiful colours HERE.

Next for the band is the opening of their new film, DRUMMER BOY, November 6th in theatres nationwide.

About for KING + COUNTRY

for KING + COUNTRY is one of the music industry's most respected and decorated duos. Brothers Joel and Luke Smallbone have earned four GRAMMY® Awards, 13 No. 1 hits and more than 5 billion career streams. Known for their dynamic live shows and global reach, the Platinum-selling act has performed to sold-out arenas across the U.S., Australia and Europe. Blending sweeping cinematic pop with a message of faith and hope, they have become a defining voice in modern Christian music. Their album What Are We Waiting For? debuted in the Top 10 on the Billboard 200, following the success of RIAA Gold-certified Burn the Ships. The duo continues to resonate internationally, most recently earning Australian Song of the Year for“World on Fire” at Christian Media & Arts Australia's People's Choice Awards, following the same honor for“Unsung Hero” last year and an Australian Artist of the Year win in 2024. In 2024, their debut film UNSUNG HERO (Lionsgate) was released in theaters nationwide, earning a GMA Dove Award for Feature Film of the Year. Their documentary, FOR KING + COUNTRY: NO TURNING BACK, is now available on Wonder Project's subscription channel on Prime Video in the U.S. Their fifth studio album, the most beautiful colours, arrives September 18, followed by their new Angel Studios action-musical, DRUMMER BOY, in theaters nationwide November 6. Learn more at forkingandcountry.com.

About Curb Records

Celebrating 60 years in business, Curb Records is the largest independently distributed record company in America. Owned and operated by Mike Curb and founded in 1964, Curb Records has achieved 435 No. 1 records, more than 1,500 Top 10 records and charted more than 4,500 total records. With more than a half-century in operation, Curb Records has been influential in the careers of some of the biggest names in music, including Tim McGraw, Hank Williams Jr., Rodney Atkins, Lee Brice, LeAnn Rimes, The Judds, Dylan Scott, Sawyer Brown, for KING + COUNTRY, Wyn Starks, Wynonna, Lyle Lovett, Big Daddy Weave, We Are Messengers, Natalie Grant, Jo Dee Messina, Hannah Ellis, Mo Pitney, Hal Ketchum and Kelsey Hart, among many others.

Press Inquiries

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