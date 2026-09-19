BMI Resins Market Advances As Aerospace Production Expands Demand For High-Temperature Composite Materials

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The BMI Resins Market is projected to reach USD 1.29 Billion by 2035, growing at a 4.97% CAGR, while the U.S. market is expected to reach USD 0.39 Billion, advancing at 4.50% CAGR, as aerospace manufacturing increases demand for high-performance composites.
Austin, Sept. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The BMI Resins Market
BMI resin is one of the advanced thermoset polymers providing outstanding thermal stability, mechanical strength, flame retardance, and dielectric features. They are widely employed for aerospace structures, aerospace engine parts, radomes, printed circuit boards, semiconductors encapsulation, bonding applications, and military applications. The growth in commercial and military aircraft manufacturing, defense upgrading, hypersonic technologies, and electronics manufacturing will drive the market.
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Why This Market Matters?
BMI Resin Market is vital for aerospace and defense applications, as well as electronics, electrical, and advanced composites manufacture, owing to the capacity of BMI resins to operate under harsh thermal and mechanical loads. The excellent thermal stability of BMI resins up to 250°C and high strength and dielectric properties make them applicable in areas where traditional epoxy resins can't deliver satisfactory results.
Expanding Aerospace Production and High-Temperature Applications Underpins Steady Growth
The industry holds potential for growth because of the increase in the manufacture of commercial airplanes, military aerospace projects, hypersonic platforms, use of composites, and electronics. Increased spending on defense modernization and increased demand for packaging of semiconductors are some of the other applications driving market growth. The formulation of bio-based BMI, toughened materials, and automation technology for composite materials is also boosting the market.
Regional Analysis
The BMI Resins Market in North America dominated in the BMI Resins Market in 2025 and accounted for about 38.60% of the global revenue owing to large-scale aerospace manufacturing industry, defense procurement, advanced composites research and development, and hypersonic programs in this region. The U.S. held approximately 82.40% of the regional market share in 2025.
In the year 2025, the U.S. BMI Resins Market stood at approximately USD 0.25 Billion and is estimated to reach nearly USD 0.39 Billion in 2035, growing at a CAGR of approximately 4.50% during 2026-2035. Growth factors include commercial aerospace, defense procurement, advanced composites, hypersonic programs, and high-performance semiconductor packaging.
In 2025, the Europe BMI Resins Market held a share of 25.00% in the global revenue share. The Europe BMI Resins market held a market value of approximately USD 0.20 Billion in 2025 and will grow to be valued at around USD 0.31 Billion by 2035, recording a CAGR of approximately 4.60% between 2026–2035. The growth will be influenced by existing commercial aerospace & defense industry manufacturing, advancements in composites, development of next generation airplanes, and electronics manufacturing. One of the key European countries in this market is France because of the already existing commercial aerospace industry there.
The Asia Pacific BMI Resins Market will hold the fastest growth rate at a CAGR of approximately 8.80% between 2026–2035 due to commercial aerospace manufacturing, defense sector modernization, electronics manufacturing, and high-performance semiconductor packaging. The main growth contributors in the region are China, Japan, and South Korea. Get Expert-Led Insights for Your Business Strategy - Connect with Analysts Now @
Market Segmentation
By Form
The powder form held the largest share in the BMI Resins Market at 58.40% in 2025 because of its thermal stability, long shelf life, ease of handling, and application in manufacturing high-performance composite materials. The solution/liquid form has recorded the highest CAGR at 9.20% because of flexibility of process and dispersion of resin.
By Temperature Grade
The High-Temperature BMI Resins led the market with a share of 71.30% owing to the significance of the material in aircraft engines, high-speed aerodynamics, and aerospace and defense segments. The Standard BMI Resins were the fastest-growing temperature grade owing to growing demand from electronics packaging and moderate temperature industrial applications.
By Application
The Composites/Laminates segment had the largest market share with 58.40% in 2025 due to their wide-ranging applications in airplane parts, printed circuit board laminates, and radome parts. Adhesives is the fastest-growing application segment with a CAGR of 8.60% as a result of increased demand for adhesives at higher temperatures in airplanes.
By End-Use Industry
Aerospace & Defense held the largest BMI Resins Market share of 64.70% in 2025 owing to growing requirement for heat resistant and mechanical strong composites in commercial aerospace, military aerospace, engines, and radomes segments. The Electronics & Electrical segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.20% because of high performance applications of PCB laminates and semiconductor packaging applications.
Exclusive Sections of the Report (USPs)
FORM & PROCESSING PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you understand adoption across powder and solution/liquid BMI resins based on handling, curing, processability, and composite manufacturing. TEMPERATURE & THERMAL PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you evaluate BMI resin performance across high-temperature and standard-grade aerospace, defense, electronics, and industrial applications. AEROSPACE COMPOSITE PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you analyze BMI adoption across airframes, engine components, radomes, structural composites, and next-generation aircraft. ELECTRONICS & DIELECTRIC PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you assess BMI resin usage across PCB laminates, semiconductor packaging, thermal management, and high-frequency electronics. HYPERSONIC & ADVANCED DEFENSE METRICS – helps you identify opportunities across high-speed aircraft, defense modernization, ultra-high-temperature composites, and advanced military platforms. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & MATERIAL INNOVATION METRICS – helps you gauge supplier strength based on resin technology, aerospace qualifications, production capacity, sustainable formulations, and geographic presence. Purchase Single User PDF of BMI Resins Market Intelligence Report @
Recent Developments
2025: Hexcel Corporation launched a new BMI prepreg system designed to improve processability in high-temperature aerospace structural applications. 2026: Solvay introduced an upgraded high-toughness BMI resin formulation designed to improve damage tolerance in next-generation aircraft engine components.
BMI Resins Market Companies are
Evonik Industries AG Hexcel Corporation Huntsman Corporation Solvay S.A. HOS-Technik GmbH Renegade Materials Corporation (Teijin) K.I. Chemicals (RBH Ltd) Caplinq Corporation Gurit Holding AG Hexion Inc. Honghu Shuangma Advanced Materials Technology Co., Ltd. Qinyang Tianyi Chemical Co., Ltd. Toray Advanced Composites Designer Molecules Inc. (DIC Corporation) Kaneka Corporation Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation SABIC Envalior Toho Tenax Co., Ltd. Zhuzhou Times New Material Technology Co., Ltd.
BMI Resins Market Report Scope
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| Report Attributes
| Details
| Market Size in 2025
| USD 0.80 Billion
| Market Size by 2035
| USD 1.29 Billion
| CAGR
| CAGR of 4.97% From 2026 to 2035
| Base Year
| 2025
| Forecast Period
| 2026-2035
| Historical Data
| 2022-2024
| Key Segments
|. By Form (Prepreg, Solution/Liquid & Powder)
. By Temperature Grade (High-Temperature, Standard)
. By Application (Composites/Laminates, Adhesives, Coatings & Molding Compounds)
. By End-Use Industry (Aerospace & Defense, Electronics & Electrical, Automotive & Others)
| Regional Analysis/Coverage
| North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).
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