Johns Hopkins USFHP Is One Of The Highest-Rated Health Plans In The Nation

HANOVER, Md., Sept. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johns Hopkins US Family Health Plan (USFHP) was recognized with an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 in the National Committee for Quality Assurance's (NCQA) Health Plan Ratings 2026: Commercial, placing it as one of the highest-rated health plans in the nation. The rating is a half-star improvement over last year for the TRICARE Prime option serving active-duty families and retired military beneficiaries and their families across the Mid-Atlantic region.

Each year, NCQA evaluates health plans on the quality of care patients receive, how satisfied patients are with that care and how well health plans keep improving. Johns Hopkins USFHP earned a 5 out of 5 rating in several key categories, including Rating of Health Plan and Rating of Care.

“This recognition is meaningful because it reflects the care and commitment our teams bring every day to the military families and retirees we are privileged to serve and is a reminder of the responsibility we carry,” said Melissa Teves, Vice President of Johns Hopkins USFHP.“We're deeply grateful for the trust these families place in us.”

NCQA's Health Plan Report Cards assess over 90% of the nation's commercial, Medicare and Medicaid health plans with a focus in areas of patient experience, prevention, equity and treatment. The plan ratings use the combined quality measures from NCQA's Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) Health Outcome Survey, Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (CAHPS®) scores and NCQA Accreditation status.

“I'm proud that this recognition reflects what matters most: the quality of care our members receive and their experience navigating that care,” said Marina Zeltser, M.D., M.B.A., Associate Chief Medical Officer at Johns Hopkins Health Plans.“It is a privilege to care for those who serve our country and their families; we are committed to continually raising the bar for them.”

About NCQA

The National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of health care organizations and manages the evolution of HEDIS, the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. NCQA's website () contains information to help consumers, employers and others make more informed health care choices. Submit questions related to press releases through My NCQA.

CAHPS is a registered trademark of the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

HEDIS is a registered trademark of the National Committee for Quality Assurance.

TRICARE is a registered trademark of the Department of Defense, Defense Health Agency. All rights reserved.

About Johns Hopkins Health Plans

As a part of Johns Hopkins Medicine, Johns Hopkins Health Plans administers a range of physician-sponsored health plans managing more than $3 billion in annual premiums and serving more than 400,000 members. Johns Hopkins Health Plans' robust network of providers includes Johns Hopkins Medicine physicians and providers, regional clinics and many other top-tier providers. Johns Hopkins Health Plans administers the US Family Health Plan for active-duty family members, military retirees and their families, Employer Health Programs, Priority Partners (Maryland's largest Medicaid plan with co-owner Maryland Community Health System) and Advantage MD Medicare Advantage plans. It advocates for its members and fosters collaboration with providers to help achieve optimal health. Through its Johns Hopkins HealthCare Solutions business, Johns Hopkins Health Plans also offers the world's leading population health analytics software, the Johns Hopkins ACG® System, used by commercial and government health entities and employers worldwide.

Learn more at hopkinshealthplans.org.