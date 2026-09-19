Home Bancshares, Inc. Announces Recognition In Forbes Top-Performing Banks And Bank Director Rankingbanking

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CONWAY, Ark., Sept. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE: HOMB) (“Home” or“the Company”), parent company of Centennial Bank (“Centennial”), today announced two recent performance recognitions.

First, on September 9, 2026, Forbes published their“World's Top Performing Banks” list, and HOMB ranked #5 in Mid-Size Banks. Banks were evaluated across four main dimensions: profitability, growth & earnings quality, capital & funding resilience and asset quality & efficiency. Eligible banks were segmented into six tiers based on their total assets and then the scores were assigned. HOMB is among Tier 4 (mid-size banks) which have $20-$50 billion in assets. This is a new ranking by Forbes, and it is predicated on objective financial data obtained through leading data providers, such as S&P Capital IQ platform.

Second, on August 21, 2026, Bank Director published their annual“RankingBanking”, The Best U.S. Banks study, sponsored by Crowe LLP., and HOMB ranked #9 in the $5-$50 billion asset group and #18 among the top 25 publicity traded banks in the country. Data used in the 2026 RankingBanking analysis of the 300 largest publicly traded banks was collected through S&P Global Market Intelligence and analyzed by Piper Sandler & Co., using calendar year 2025 results. Four metrics were used to assess profitability, capital adequacy and asset quality: core return on average tangible common equity (“Core ROATCE”), core return on average total assets, tangible common equity ratio and nonperforming assets to loans & other real estate owned. Core ROATCE was a change from previous years when core return on equity was used as one of the criteria. Banks were ranked on each metric. The rankings were added together to achieve a final score. The lower the score, the higher the ranking. Banks trading over-the-counter (“OTC”) were included. The smallest bank was about $1.9 billion in assets.

“I am very pleased to have the hard work of our talented banking team recognized through these prestigious rankings,” stated John Allison, Chairman and Founder of HOMB.“This is not just a popularity contest. These rankings are based on important metrics that measure the strength, performance and resilience of a financial institution, and we believe our inclusion reflects the disciplined approach and sustained results that have established HOMB among the top-performing banks in the industry,” continued Allison.

Home BancShares, Inc. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Centennial Bank, provides a broad range of commercial and retail banking plus related financial services to businesses, real estate developers, investors, individuals and municipalities. Centennial Bank has branch locations in Arkansas, Florida, Texas, Tennessee, South Alabama and New York City. The Company's common stock is traded through the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol“HOMB.”

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:

Donna Townsell

Senior Executive Vice President &

Director of Investor Relations

(501) 328-4625