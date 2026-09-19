CT UAV Successfully Designs 230 Kg Heavy-Lift Transport UAV, Capable Of Carrying 100 Kg

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) After 10 years of persistent efforts, the time to reap the rewards has arrived. CT Group Hi-Tech has been separated into an independent corporation with 15 member companies and is rolling out a series of programs aimed at achieving milestones in celebration of this historic event

HOCHIMINH CITY, Vietnam, Sept. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading the way, CT UAV has announced the successful design and test flight of a new heavy-lift transport UAV named CT Pegas 230, with a maximum take-off weight of 230 kg and a payload capacity of up to 100 kg. CT UAV's CT Pegas 230 carries special significance in helping Vietnam's UAV industry reach the global stage.

CT Pegas 230 directly supports transport operations across multiple sectors and in challenging regions such as the Northwest, the Central Highlands, islands and coastal areas, and the muddy canal networks of the Mekong Delta. In construction and mining, CT Pegas 230 serves as an effective partner in transporting materials and equipment to hard-to-reach construction sites and mines in mountainous, remote, or rugged terrain.

In addition, CT Pegas 230 serves as an aerial packhorse, supporting the installation of power transmission, wind power, and solar power systems. In marine and island environments, CT Pegas 230 enables the rapid transport of goods between the mainland, islands, vessels, and offshore facilities.

Particularly with the upcoming rainy and storm season, CT Pegas 230 can play an effective role in rescue operations by quickly and promptly delivering food, drinking water, medicines, and essential supplies to hard-to-reach areas, shortening resupply times and supporting rescue forces in carrying out their missions. As a packhorse of the skies, CT Pegas 230 is expected to contribute to various sectors of Vietnam's economy and serve export markets.

On its very first day, the CT Pegas 230 UAV quickly secured orders for 135 units from several domestic organizations. At the same time, CT UAV continues to work with partners in several other countries.









CT UAV's CT Pegas 230 UAV, with a maximum take-off weight of 230 kg and a payload capacity of up to 100 kg.

Heavy-lift UAVs such as the CT Pegas 230 are subject to highly demanding technical requirements, ranging from airframe structure, propulsion systems, flight control, strong wind resistance, and stability under heavy payloads to operational safety solutions.

After years of striving to master technology, CT UAV has now entered a new stage: creating its own inventions and innovations. This UAV product has been registered in Vietnam and several other countries, including the United States and Australia. CT UAV currently ranks among the regional leaders in the pace of intellectual property creation, with hundreds of inventions, patents, utility solutions, industrial designs, and technical improvements generated each year.

CT UAV currently operates five manufacturing plants capable of producing nearly all components in-house, from airframes and outer shells to circuit boards, propellers, motors, batteries, and more. Since commencing operations at the CT Group Hi-Tech Concentrated Digital Technology Park (550 Intersection, Provincial Road 743, Binh Hoa Ward, Ho Chi Minh City), CT UAV has welcomed numerous delegations of businesses, partners, and domestic and international organizations for on-site visits to learn about its investment scale, equipment systems, and UAV research and manufacturing capabilities. CT UAV also operates 22 laboratories (labs) in Vietnam, the United States, France, Israel, Taiwan... and will inaugurate a UAV factory in the United States on September 21, 2026.









GASCOLAE Low-Altitude Economy Research Center (a member of CT Group Hi-Tech)

Speaking in an interview about the difficulties and challenges, Mr. Tran Quang Khoi, Deputy General Director of CT UAV, said:“Our team is not afraid of the hardships involved in developing UAV technology. What is disheartening is that we are occasionally subjected to disparagement by ill-intentioned individuals due to jealousy and unfair competition. We have also yet to receive due attention for our efforts in research, investment, and mastering technology over many years. Nevertheless, we will remain persistent in proving ourselves through our products, technological capabilities, and tangible results in both domestic and international markets. It is now time for support from the State and society, in the spirit of Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW (Resolution of the Politburo on breakthroughs in national science and technology development, innovation, and digital transformation).”

CT UAV is currently researching and developing an ultra-heavy-lift UAV with a payload capacity of up to 500 kg. This new product will be launched in the near future.

CT UAV Joint Stock Company

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Domestic Commercial Department: (+84) 938 602 962

International Commercial Department: (+84) 906 804 601

Head Office: 20 Truong Dinh Street, Xuan Hoa Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Factory: CT Group Concentrated Digital Technology Park, 550 Intersection, Provincial Road 743, Binh Hoa Ward, Ho Chi Minh City