Elevate Marketing Solutions Shares How To Design Websites That Convert Patients For Chiropractic And Wellness Practices

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Land O' Lakes, Florida, Sept. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Land O' Lakes, Florida - September 18, 2026 -

Elevate Marketing Solutions, a health and wellness marketing agency specializing in chiropractic marketing, has updated its guide on How to Design a Website to Convert Patients. The revised material is part of the agency's work in Web Development For Health, Wellness, & Chiropractic Practices and outlines planning and design steps used when building clinic websites intended to help visitors understand services and request appointments.

The updated guide organizes website development as a sequence that begins with research rather than visual layout. Planning covers the practice and its services, patient demographics, local competition, search opportunities, conversion flow, user experience, trust-building elements, and mobile performance. Pages are then arranged so prospective patients can identify relevant care and complete a request without searching through unrelated content. The agency presents this order as "strategy first, design second."

"A practice website should do more than exist online. It should communicate expertise, build trust, and help turn visitors into scheduled appointments," said Dr. Kendall Price, Founder and CEO of Elevate Marketing Solutions. "Those outcomes depend on planning the path a patient follows before any visual design is finalized."

The guide describes conversion as a function of structure. Service explanations, section order, calls to action, and appointment booking tools are treated as connected parts of one path. According to the agency, generic business templates often fail to reflect how health and wellness patients review care options. The updated material therefore treats booking integration as part of the site architecture rather than an add-on placed after the design is finished.

Mobile presentation is handled as a planning requirement. The agency states that, in its work with chiropractic and wellness clinics, a substantial share of website visits arrives on phones. For that reason, the guide emphasizes speed, readable layout, simple navigation, and booking actions that can be completed on a small screen. The same site is expected to remain usable on desktop and tablet so the experience does not change by device.

Search structure is addressed at the same stage as layout. Content organization and local search considerations are planned before launch so pages can be found when patients look for treatments. For clinics that already have a site, the guide describes a transfer and review process: moving the domain, examining search performance, and identifying obstacles to attracting and converting visitors. Domain transfer is described as typically taking no more than three days. New builds are generally described as taking about four to six weeks from kickoff to launch, with timelines varying by site size, complexity, content readiness, and revision cycles.

Ownership is stated in direct terms. Once a project is complete and paid for, the practice owns the assets, content, and domain. The guide also notes that website work sits alongside other practice systems, including paid advertising, search optimization, and follow-up automation, rather than operating as a standalone brochure.

Two published examples illustrate how the agency applies the same priorities. Beacon of Life Chiropractic is described as a site organized around a clean layout, clear service communication, and conversion paths on desktop and mobile. Universal Wellness Chicago is described as a multi-service wellness site arranged with stronger service grouping, local search structure, patient education pages, and a defined appointment request path. Both are presented as examples of sites built for clinic use rather than as proof of a specific financial result.

"Strategy should come before visual design," said Dr. Kendall Price, Founder and CEO of Elevate Marketing Solutions. "Layout, content flow, mobile presentation, and booking paths need to follow how patients review care so the website can support an appointment request instead of only displaying information."

The updated guide is directed at chiropractic clinics and other health and wellness practices, including medical offices and med spas. It applies to both single-service and multi-service models. The agency positions the website as one part of patient acquisition: a place where services are explained, questions are reduced, and a request can be completed. The revision does not introduce a new product line. It restates design and planning steps the firm already uses in website development and gathers them into a single guide for practice owners evaluating whether a current site supports appointment requests.

Elevate Marketing Solutions was founded by Dr. Kendall Price, a 2015 graduate of Life University and former practice owner of Aurora Chiropractic. He now serves as Founder and CEO and has mentored associates who later opened their own clinics. He also serves as Vice President of the Illinois Prairie State Chiropractic Association. The agency focuses on marketing systems built for chiropractic and related health and wellness practices, including website development, paid advertising, search optimization, and automation. Its website work is described as clean and fast, with attention to turning a first visit into a scheduled appointment. The updated guide collects those design principles for clinics reviewing how their sites are structured.

###

For more information about Elevate Marketing Solutions, contact the company here:

Elevate Marketing Solutions

Dr. Kendall Price

(813) 896-2772

...

16703 Early Riser Ave

Land O' Lakes, FL 34638

CONTACT: Dr. Kendall Price