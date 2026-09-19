BIBLIOJAM ANNOUNCES APP THAT TURNS THE ENTIRE BIBLE INTO A YEARLONG MUSICAL EXPERIENCE

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Launching Oct. 1, the Bibliojam App Turns All 66 Books of the Bible Into Hip-Hop, Pop, Country and Rock for a Generation That Spends Four Hours a Day With Audio

Nashville, TN, Sept. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Americans bought 19 million Bibles last year, a 21-year high, according to Publishers Weekly. Americans ages 13 to 24 spend more than four hours a day with audio, according to Edison Research. Bibliojam was built for the space between those two numbers.

Alongsiders International, a grassroots Gen Z discipleship movement reaching nearly 100,000 young people in 30 countries, launches Bibliojam on October 1. The app delivers four Scripture-based“jams” every day and carries listeners through all 66 books of the Bible in 365 days, giving the familiar“Bible in a Year” journey a beat.

Every passage arrives in four primary styles, hip-hop, pop, country and rock, with dozens of subgenres underneath, so a listener can change the sound of any given day to match the music they already love. Lyrics come straight from the biblical text, and choruses are built from the words and themes of the passage itself. That adds up to roughly 1,460 songs a year drawn entirely from Scripture.

“There are ways that Scripture hits you as a song that you just don't experience any other way,” said Bibliojam founder Craig Greenfield.“Music is already deeply embedded in the lives of so many, and we are thrilled to meet listeners there, moving daily Scripture engagement from 'quiet time' to 'jam time.'”

Artificial intelligence is what makes a catalog this size possible. Human oversight is what makes it trustworthy. Every song is reviewed and curated before release, and Greenfield sees the project as an argument for what emerging tools can do in the right hands: expand access, break language barriers, and reach communities the publishing industry has never served.

Bibliojam also directly supports the mission that inspired it. One hundred percent of subscription support goes to Alongsiders discipleship movements across Asia and Africa, where Greenfield has spent more than two decades equipping young Christians to walk alongside vulnerable children in their own communities. Bibliojam launches in English with a roadmap into additional languages.

Bibliojam Radio is streaming now, all day, every day, ahead of the October 1 launch. Join the waitlist at bibliojam.com.

About Bibliojam:

Bibliojam is a Scripture-in-music app bringing the whole Bible into the streaming era. A project of Alongsiders International, it delivers four Scripture-based“jams” a day across hip-hop, pop, country and rock, taking listeners through all 66 books in one year, with playlists, progress tracking and journaling built in. AI-assisted creation makes the catalog possible, and every song is human-reviewed and curated before release. Learn more at bibliojam.com.

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