LINC Class Action Reminder: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors Of The Lead Plaintiff Deadline In The Lincoln Education Services Corporation Class Action

The complaint alleges that Lincoln misled investors regarding the conversion of student enrollments to starts.

Investors who suffered significant losses during the Class Period may be eligible to participate in the lawsuit and should contact Robbins LLP prior to the November 10, 2026, lead plaintiff deadline.

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Why Was Lincoln Sued?

According to the complaint, defendants failed to disclose to investors:

(1) that the Company's admissions process was not effectively converting students from enrollment to start;

(2) that, as a result, the Company was experiencing a significant drop in student starts relative to enrollment; and

(3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Why Did LINC Stock Drop?

Plaintiff alleges that on August 10, 2026, Lincoln reported disappointing financial results, including for the second quarter of 2026. Among other things, the Company reported student starts increased by only 1% year over year despite enrollment growing 9%,“as fewer enrolled students than expected attended the first day of class.” The Company further disclosed that“during the quarter, we observed changes in the student decision-making process that affected conversion from enrollment to start” and that Lincoln“ha[s] taken, and [will] continue to take, actions to address these trends....” On this news, Lincoln's stock price fell $10.22 or 24.93% to close at $30.77 on August 10, 2026, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Who May Be Eligible to Participate in the Lincoln Class Action?

The lawsuit seeks to represent investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Lincoln Education Services Corporation securities between May 11, 2026 and August 9, 2026. Investors who suffered losses during that period may have legal rights under the federal securities laws.

What Is a Lead Plaintiff?

The lead plaintiff is a court-appointed investor who represents the interests of all class members throughout the litigation. Stockholders who wish to lead the class action should contact Robbins LLP for information prior to the November 10, 2026, lead plaintiff deadline.

Serving as lead plaintiff is not required to share in any potential recovery. Investors who do not seek appointment may remain absent class members if the case proceeds and later resolves successfully.

Does It Cost Anything to Participate?

No. Robbins LLP represents investors on a contingency fee basis.

Why Robbins LLP?

A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, Robbins LLP represents investors in securities fraud and shareholder derivative litigation. We have helped restore more than $2 billion in value to shareholders and secured some of the largest recoveries in shareholder derivative litigation history.

"Companies have an obligation to provide investors with complete and accurate information so that markets can function fairly and efficiently," said Brian J. Robbins, Founding Partner of Robbins LLP.

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Contact Robbins LLP

Investors seeking additional information about the Lincoln Education Services Corporation securities class action may contact Robbins LLP by submitting an inquiry, emailing attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or calling (800) 350-6003.

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