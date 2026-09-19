Greenland Mines Applauds Historic U.S.-Denmark-Greenland Security Agreement, Reinforcing Greenland's Strategic Importance To The United States

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sep. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Greenland Mines Ltd (Nasdaq: GRML) (“Greenland Mines” or the“Company”) today applauded President Donald J. Trump's announcement of a landmark security agreement among the United States, the Kingdom of Denmark and Greenland. The announced agreement, which provides for a substantially expanded and enduring U.S. security presence in Greenland and limits the ability of U.S. adversaries to establish military positions or make sensitive investments there, represents an important step in strengthening the long-term security of Greenland and the broader Arctic region.



“Today's announcement underscores what we have long believed: Greenland is becoming one of the most strategically important regions in the world,” said Bo Møller Stensgaard, President of Greenland Mines.“We applaud the US and the governments of Greenland and Denmark for advancing a framework that strengthens security, deepens cooperation among longstanding allies and recognizes Greenland's importance to the future of the United States and the Western alliance. We believe that same strategic importance extends to the critical minerals required for defense, advanced technology and energy security.”



Greenland Mines is uniquely positioned at the intersection of these priorities through two major Greenland mineral assets: Sarfartoq, one of the Western world's potentially significant sources of neodymium-praseodymium rare earths, and Skaergaard, a large-scale palladium-platinum-gold and vanadium-bearing mineral system. Sarfartoq's Initial Assessment includes a high-case pre-tax NPV of approximately $2.05 billion, and its planned annual NdPr oxide production would represent approximately 34% of all NdPr oxide currently refined outside China at 2025 consumption levels. Together, the Company believes its projects can form an important part of a secure allied critical-minerals supply chain and its broader vision for a North Atlantic Critical Metals Corridor linking Greenland's resources with downstream processing and industrial infrastructure in allied jurisdictions.

About Greenland Mines Ltd

Greenland Mines Ltd is a Nasdaq-listed resource development and mining company focused on the development of the Skaergaard Project in southeast Greenland and the Sarfartoq neodymium-praseodymium rare earths project in southwest Greenland. The Company's strategy is centered on building a multi-asset platform with exposure to rare earth magnet materials, precious metals and select midstream processing opportunities, while advancing its assets and broader North Atlantic Critical Metals Corridor vision linking Greenland resources with allied downstream jurisdictions and industrial infrastructure.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“plan,”“potential,”“could,”“may,”“will,”“should,”“estimate,”“objective” and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially, including exploration, resource-estimation, metallurgical, engineering, environmental, social, permitting, logistical, infrastructure, financing, commodity-price, market, counterparty and execution risks; the availability and level of participation of advisory board members; changes to planned programs and timelines; the Company's ability to obtain required approvals and financing; and risks described in documents filed or to be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. No assurance can be given that studies, applications, partnerships, transactions, development decisions or production will occur on the timing contemplated or at all.

Readers should carefully consider these factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's SEC filings. All information in this press release is provided as of its date, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by applicable law.

Investor Contact and Corporate Communications:

...

Website:

Corporate Communications:

IBN

Austin, Texas

IBN.Ai

512.354.7000 Office

...

CONTACT:..................