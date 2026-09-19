Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant In Las Vegas Introduces Pepsi Beverages To Complement Its Cuisine

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LAS VEGAS, NV, Sept. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LAS VEGAS, NV - September 18, 2026 -

Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant, a fixture in the Las Vegas dining community since 1973, is adding a new element to its guest experience. Beginning in mid-September 2026, the restaurant will offer Pepsi soda products, giving diners a new way to complement the restaurant's Chinese-American and Thai cuisine.

The addition reflects a longstanding philosophy at the restaurant: a memorable meal is about more than an individual dish. It is about how flavors come together, from the ingredients and cooking techniques to the beverage served alongside them.

Chinese-American cuisine is known for bringing together contrasting flavors and textures. Sweet and savory sauces, wok-fired meats and vegetables, crispy coatings, citrus, garlic, soy sauce and chili can all appear across a single family-style meal. Pepsi's combination of sweetness, carbonation and cola flavor provides a natural complement to many of these characteristics, pairing well with dishes such as Orange Chicken, General Tso's Chicken, Sesame Chicken, Kung Pao Chicken, Mongolian Beef and Chinese BBQ specialties. With sweeter dishes, the carbonation offers a crisp contrast to rich sauces and fried textures, while with spicier fare, the cold cola creates a counterpoint to chili and bold seasonings.

The restaurant's Thai menu presents a different pairing opportunity. Central Thai cuisine is celebrated for its balance of sweet, sour, salty, spicy and savory flavors, with ingredients such as chili peppers, lime, garlic, basil, tamarind, coconut milk and aromatic spices creating dishes of notable depth. Those characteristics can make Pepsi an enjoyable accompaniment to Thai favorites including Pad Thai, Pad Kra Pao, Thai garlic pepper dishes, spicy basil specialties and Thai curries. The richness of coconut milk combined with varying levels of chili heat creates an interesting contrast with the sweetness and carbonation of a chilled cola.

"Great meals live in the details," said Alan Wong, owner of Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant. "Adding Pepsi products gives guests one more way to experience the flavors we have served for decades. It is a small change that can make a shared, family-style meal even more enjoyable." Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurants in Las Vegas have long focused on generous, shareable dishes, and Wong noted that the beverage addition continues that tradition.

For the family-run eatery, introducing Pepsi products is not about changing the food that generations of Las Vegas diners have enjoyed, but about complementing it. Some of the most satisfying dining experiences come from discovering combinations that make familiar foods even more enjoyable, whether that is a crispy bite of Orange Chicken followed by a cold cola or a spicy spoonful of Panang curry followed by a refreshing sip.

"We take pride in serving what many guests consider the Best Chinese Food in Las Vegas, and thoughtful pairings are part of that experience," he said.

Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant specializes in Chinese-American and authentic Thai cuisine, with a menu spanning traditional favorites, wok-fired specialties, sweet and savory classics, spicy Thai dishes and aromatic curries. Operating since 1973, the eatery had its start on 3rd Street and Fremont in downtown Las Vegas before relocating to the Plaza Hotel in 1983. Since 1993, it has operated from its current location in Chinatown, serving generations of Las Vegas locals and visitors as one of the city's longest-standing family restaurants.

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For more information about Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant, contact the company here:

Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant

Alan Wong

702-247-4120

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3505 S Valley View Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89103

CONTACT: Alan Wong