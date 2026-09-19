Collective Metals Announces Management Changes
|@COMT_metals
|Collective Metals Inc
|Collective Metals Inc
ON BEHALF OF COLLECTIVE METALS INC.
Ram Kumar, Chief Executive Officer
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release includes“forward-looking information” under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the management changes. Such information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including, but not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; the risk that the Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept the appointment; the loss of key personnel; and other risks common to the mining industry. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive.
The Company is an exploration stage company. Exploration is highly speculative in nature, involves many risks, and may not result in the discovery of mineral deposits that can be mined profitably. The Company has no mineral reserves on any of its properties. Consequently, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
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