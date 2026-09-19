Bend Duct Cleaning Uncovers Rodent Remains Behind An Odor Only Guests Noticed

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A routine duct cleaning by Duct Cleaning Family revealed heavy buildup and rodent remains, highlighting the dangers of "nose blindness" to indoor air quality issues.

Bend, OR, Sept. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guests kept mentioning an unpleasant smell in a Bend, Oregon, home. The homeowner could no longer readily detect it after becoming accustomed to the home's everyday atmosphere. A detailed duct and vent cleaning by Duct Cleaning Family uncovered substantial accumulations of dust, dirt, and loose debris, along with mouse and rat remains inside the ductwork.







Interior ductwork photographed after cleaning during Duct Cleaning Family's Bend, Oregon project.

The family-run Central Oregon company has published a full case study with project photographs documenting what its team encountered, what was removed, and what the homeowner reported during the two months following the cleanup. The project shows how conditions deeper inside a ventilation system may not be visible from the register.

"When you live in a space every day, olfactory adaptation, commonly known as 'nose blindness', makes it incredibly difficult to notice gradual changes or developing odors," said Alex P. 'Pops', CEO of Duct Cleaning Family. "It often takes a guest pointing it out for a homeowner to realize something is wrong. This case is a reminder that a quick look down a vent does not reveal everything happening farther inside the system."

What the cleaning found and removed

Duct Cleaning Family removed the recovered mouse and rat remains and accumulated debris from the affected ducts and vents. Post-project photographs show visibly cleaner interior surfaces in the documented areas.

After the work was completed, the homeowner reported that the air in the home seemed noticeably fresher. At a two-month follow-up, he also reported no rodent sightings since the cleaning. Those observations describe this homeowner's experience; the project did not include laboratory testing of indoor air quality.

The company notes that cleaning affected ductwork is one part of responding to rodent activity. Removing debris and remains does not establish that an active infestation has ended or that entry points have been secured. Active rodent problems may require a qualified pest-control professional, while damaged ductwork may need separate evaluation or repair.

What homeowners can look for

An unexplained odor alone does not confirm rodents are present. It can, however, provide a reason to investigate, especially when visitors repeatedly notice a smell that occupants no longer detect as easily. Other visible signs worth discussing with an appropriate professional include:



Droppings, nesting material, or unexplained debris near vents and registers

Persistent musty or unpleasant odors An odor that becomes more noticeable when the heating or cooling system runs

"Duct cleaning removes material from inside the system, but it does not confirm that an infestation is over or that entry points are sealed," Pops said. "If rodent activity has been verified, homeowners should seek help from a qualified pest-control professional, and damaged ductwork may need repair."

The complete Bend case study and photographs are available on the company's website. Duct Cleaning Family provides duct cleaning, vent cleaning, and vent sanitation services in Bend, La Pine, Sunriver, Redmond, Sisters, Prineville, Crescent Lake, and Madras.

Homeowners can request a free estimate or visit Duct Cleaning Family's Google Business Profile for business information and updates.







Interior ductwork photographed before cleaning during Duct Cleaning Family's Bend, Oregon project.

About Duct Cleaning Family

Duct Cleaning Family is a family-run duct and vent cleaning business based in Bend, Oregon. The company provides air duct cleaning, vent cleaning, and vent sanitation services in Bend, La Pine, Sunriver, Redmond, Sisters, Prineville, Crescent Lake, and Madras. Its approach emphasizes personal service, attention to detail, and clear communication throughout the cleaning process. Customers can learn more about available services and request a free estimate at

Press Inquiries

Alex P.

Pops [at] DuctCleaningFamily.com

(541)-419-9394



1033 NW Bond St Unit 220, Bend OR 97703 USA