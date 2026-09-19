Yellowhead Introduces Mona, A Proprietary AI Creative Capability That Scales Ad Production For Client Campaigns

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BROOKLYN, N.Y., Sept. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- yellowHEAD, an award-winning performance marketing agency, unveiled Mona, a proprietary system that crafts native-style video ads at scale for client campaigns. Mona is not a standalone AI tool: it is managed at every step by yellowHEAD's creative team, specialists in user acquisition and paid-social performance who shape each concept before it runs. As a result, clients receive more tested, performance-ready ad variations faster, without added production overhead.

Solving the creative bottleneck

Creative iteration has become a core constraint for performance teams. Producing enough hook variations for proper testing can take weeks, while channels like Meta and TikTok reward a steady stream of fresh concepts. Mona addresses this challenge by combining AI-assisted production with human creative direction at every step, giving clients the volume of variations needed to identify and scale top performers.

How Mona works



Every concept is directed by yellowHEAD strategists, drawing on patterns observed across 600+ brands and a decade of paid user acquisition. The system produces:



10 to 30 finished videos per month

4 to 12 original hook angles per brief

Three paid-social formats per video Delivery in approximately seven days

At each step, yellowHEAD selects the AI model best suited to the task, then refines prompts for the specific title or app. Human strategists review every concept before it ships.

Built to blend in, not stand out

A central design objective is ensuring the output does not resemble generic AI content. Concepts begin from proven creative and are engineered into native-feeling variations calibrated for paid-social feeds. Examples are available in yellowHEAD's creative portfolio.



Mona works alongside yellowHEAD's existing creative studio, not in place of it. High-volume hook testing runs through Mona, while premium and long-form production remain with the full-service studio team.

“Mona was built on the understanding that our clients need to replicate their success rapidly, without shooting in the dark. The driving idea was to take everything that makes an ad convert and spotlight it in the most native way imaginable, integrating user interests through a deep analysis of algorithmic verticals. Mona's ads blend effortlessly into social feeds, capturing the target audience's attention and delivering winning creatives at a higher success rate than any other technology currently on the market” - Koren Waise, Head of yellowHEAD Creative Department.

Availability

Mona is currently in use across yellowHEAD client campaigns. More information is available at yellowhead.com/meet-mona.

About yellowHEAD

yellowHEAD is a performance marketing agency specializing in paid user acquisition, app store optimization, search and generative engine optimization, and creative production. The agency worked with 600+ brands across mobile apps, gaming, e-commerce, and digital products globally.

Media Contact: Amit Schwartz,...