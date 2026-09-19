MISSION SUCCESS: Rocket Lab Launches 96Th Electron Mission

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MAHIA, New Zealand, Sept. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocket Lab Corporation (Nasdaq: RKLB), a global leader in launch services and space systems, today successfully launched the latest Earth-observation satellite to space for synthetic aperture radar (SAR) company, Synspective.

The 'Owl By The Dozen' mission launched from Rocket Lab Launch Complex 1 in New Zealand at 3:22pm NZST on September 19, 2026 and delivered the 12th StriX satellite directly into an exact 572km low Earth orbit for Synspective's Earth-monitoring constellation.

The launch marks Rocket Lab's 96th Electron flight and its 17th launch of 2026, underscoring Electron's unmatched operational cadence in commercial small-lift launch globally. This mission also extends Rocket Lab's 100% mission success record across its multi-year launch partnership with Synspective.

Mission Highlights:



Global Launch Leadership: With 17 launches completed so far in 2026, Electron continues to lead the global commercial small-lift sector in frequency and reliability.

Pinpoint Orbital Accuracy: Electron's Kick Stage placed the StriX satellite into its 572km orbit with pinpoint accuracy, maximizing on-orbit lifetime and supporting immediate integration of this latest satellite into Synspective's constellation. Constellation Expansion: Rocket Lab has 15 additional dedicated Electron missions manifested through the end of the decade to complete Synspective's commercial SAR constellation.



'Owl By The Dozen' launch images: click here

'Owl By The Dozen' launch broadcast: click here

Rocket Lab Media Contact

Murielle Baker

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About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab (Nasdaq: RKLB) is an end-to-end space company delivering rockets, satellites, and spacecraft components for commercial, government, and defense missions. Driven by its industry-leading small-lift rockets Electron and HASTE and its upcoming reusable Neutron medium-lift rocket, Rocket Lab delivers reliable and responsive launch for the world's most important missions from constellation deployment to missile defense. Rocket Lab's satellites and components have powered more than 1,700 missions in Earth orbit, as well as deep-space exploration of the Moon, Mars, and beyond. Learn more at

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