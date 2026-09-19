Chinesenewsbreaks Solowin Holdings (NASDAQ: AXG) Highlights Digital Asset Growth, Stablecoin Expansion And Regulatory Strategy
To view the full press release, visit
About Solowin Holdings
Solowin Holdings (Nasdaq: AXG) is a leading global regulated fintech company. Established in 2016, AXG combines blockchain and artificial intelligence technologies to operate a fully compliant dual-token digital economy super platform.
Guided by the mission“Mobilizing Tokens 24/7,” AXG operates two core business pillars: Digital Asset Tokens and AI Tokens. Its offerings span stablecoin issuance and payments, asset tokenization, securities trading and asset management, as well as AI-powered services including cloud infrastructure, Know-Your-Agent verification, and token router.
Through its integrated ecosystem, including AX COIN, AX ONE, FERION, SOLOMON, SCION, and KOVAR, AXG empowers global institutions and investors to capitalize on the rapid growth of the dual-token economy.
For more information, visit the Company's website at or Investor Relations webpage at .
NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to AXG are available in the company's newsroom at
About ChineseWire
ChineseWire (“CW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on promising China-based companies that are listed in North America. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, CW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. CW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the ChineseWire website applicable to all content provided by CW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer
ChineseWire
Austin, Texas
512.354.7000 Office
[email protected]
ChineseWire is powered by IBN
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment