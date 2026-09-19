Chinesenewsbreaks Solowin Holdings (NASDAQ: AXG) Highlights Digital Asset Growth, Stablecoin Expansion And Regulatory Strategy

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Solowin Holdings (NASDAQ: AXG) reported fiscal 2026 revenue of $28.05 million, approximately 895% above $2.82 million a year earlier, as stablecoin and fiat trading volume increased 395% to $1.04 billion and client assets under administration rose 347% to $848.8 million. The company expansion comes as global stablecoin market capitalization reached $311 billion in 2025 and annualized stablecoin payments reached an estimated $390 billion based on December 2025 activity, including approximately $226 billion in business-to-business payments. Following AX Coin Bahrain receipt of its full stablecoin issuer license in June 2026, AXG stated priorities include commercializing AXUSD and AXBHD, integrating banking and payment partners and developing GCC-Asia and GCC-Africa payment corridors. Chairman and CEO Ling Ngai Lok also highlighted AXG“license-first” approach amid evolving U.S. digital asset regulation, pointing to its central-bank oversight in Bahrain and SFC framework in Hong Kong and stating,“When the U.S. rules land, we won't be scrambling. We'll be operating. Washington's delay isn't a threat to us. It's runway.”

To view the full press release, visit

About Solowin Holdings

Solowin Holdings (Nasdaq: AXG) is a leading global regulated fintech company. Established in 2016, AXG combines blockchain and artificial intelligence technologies to operate a fully compliant dual-token digital economy super platform.

Guided by the mission“Mobilizing Tokens 24/7,” AXG operates two core business pillars: Digital Asset Tokens and AI Tokens. Its offerings span stablecoin issuance and payments, asset tokenization, securities trading and asset management, as well as AI-powered services including cloud infrastructure, Know-Your-Agent verification, and token router.

Through its integrated ecosystem, including AX COIN, AX ONE, FERION, SOLOMON, SCION, and KOVAR, AXG empowers global institutions and investors to capitalize on the rapid growth of the dual-token economy.

For more information, visit the Company's website at or Investor Relations webpage at .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to AXG are available in the company's newsroom at

About ChineseWire

ChineseWire (“CW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on promising China-based companies that are listed in North America. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, CW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. CW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the ChineseWire website applicable to all content provided by CW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

ChineseWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

ChineseWire is powered by IBN