Skilled Worker Shortage Threatens Energy Transition In Europe

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Europe's push toward clean energy is generating employment and economic activity, but a growing shortage of skilled workers could become a major obstacle to the region's climate ambitions. Electricians, technicians, engineers, plumbers and other specialized workers are increasingly needed to build, install and maintain renewable-energy infrastructure.

It would be interesting to hear how companies like MAX Power Mining Corp. (CSE: MAXX) (OTC: MAXXF) over in Canada are finding the pool of...

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