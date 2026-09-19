Chivle Launches Founding Grower Program, Offering Michigan Farms Zero Commission Fees For One Year

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New farm-to-table marketplace matches local growers directly with nearby buyers and pays them straight to their bank account

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, MI, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Chivle, Inc., a farm-to-table marketplace built to connect Michigan growers directly with local buyers, today announced its Founding Grower Program, offering the first 50 Michigan farms zero platform commission for their first year on the marketplace.

Chivle lets farms list their harvest online, get intelligently matched with nearby buyers searching for what they grow, and receive payouts directly to their bank account - with no requirement to sell exclusively through the platform. Growers set their own prices and keep the customer relationships they build.

"Michigan has an incredible number of small and mid-size farms doing real, honest work, and most of them are invisible to buyers outside their immediate area," said Elvis S., founder of Chivle. "I built Chivle because farmers shouldn't need a marketing budget or a tech team to be found by people nearby who want what they grow. The founding program is my way of proving that out with zero risk to the growers who take a chance on it early."

Listing on Chivle is free, with no setup fee and no monthly cost. After the founding year, standard pricing is 10% commission, or 7% for farms on the optional Grower Pro plan ($39/month), which adds pricing guidance, a harvest calendar, and a weekly market report. Farms choose their own fulfillment approach - pickup, self-delivery, or on-demand courier dispatch where available - and remain free to continue selling through farmers markets, CSAs, and other existing channels alongside Chivle.

The Founding Grower Program is limited to 50 farms and open now to growers across Michigan, with a focus on farms using regenerative growing practices. Interested farms can apply at chivle/grower-application.

About Chivle, Inc.

Chivle is a farm-to-table marketplace connecting local growers with nearby buyers across Michigan. Farms list their harvest for free, set their own prices, and get paid out directly - all while keeping ownership of their customer relationships. Chivle is headquartered in Clinton Township, Michigan.

Learn more at chivle.

Elvis Sotiri

Chivle, Inc.

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Chivle Launches Founding Grower Program, Offering Michigan Farms Zero Commission Fees for One Year News Provided By ValidPixel LLC September 18, 2026, 22:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Food & Beverage Industry



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