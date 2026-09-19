J. David Tax Law Opens Richmond, VA Tax Attorney Office For IRS And Virginia Tax Debt Resolution

J. David Tax Law

Tax attorneys open downtown Richmond office to represent Central Virginia taxpayers facing IRS and Virginia Department of Taxation collection actions.

- Jonathan David Sooriash, CEO and Founder of J. David Tax LawRICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- J. David Tax Law has opened a new tax attorney office in Richmond, Virginia. Located at 919 E Main St, Ste 1000, Richmond, VA 23219, in the downtown financial district, the office provides legal representation for individuals and businesses facing federal and Virginia state tax debt. The Richmond office is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Calls to (804) 636-3670 are answered around the clock by the firm's intake team, so a taxpayer who receives a levy or garnishment notice can reach the firm the same day, including nights and weekends.The J. David Tax Law Richmond office represents taxpayers dealing with collection actions such as IRS wage garnishments, bank levies, and federal tax liens. The legal team includes licensed tax attorneys and support staff. They work directly with the IRS and the Virginia Department of Taxation to resolve tax disputes, including Virginia memorandums of lien, third-party wage and bank liens issued by Virginia Tax, and unpaid Virginia individual and business income tax."Virginia taxpayers often face collection from two directions at once, the IRS on one side and Virginia Tax on the other, and the state moves quickly," said Jonathan David Sooriash, CEO and Founder of J. David Tax Law. "We opened in Richmond so that people in Central Virginia have a tax attorney in their own city when a levy or lien lands, and our intake team answers the phone around the clock so no one has to wait until Monday morning to get help. Our attorneys step in between the client and the taxing authority, stop the collection action, and negotiate a resolution. In many wage garnishment cases we secure a release in as little as 48 hours."Services available at the Richmond office include:- Stopping IRS and Virginia wage garnishments and bank levies- IRS and Virginia tax lien release and withdrawal- Installment agreements (IRS and Virginia payment plans)- Offers in Compromise (OIC) to settle tax debt for less than the full amount owed- Penalty abatement and interest relief- IRS and Virginia tax audit defense and appeals- Unfiled tax return preparation and back tax filing- Payroll tax and trust fund recovery penalty defense for Richmond businessesJonathan David Sooriash leads the firm with 15 years of legal experience. The legal industry recognizes his practice through several specific honors. He holds the Martindale-Hubbell Platinum Client Champion Award. Martindale-Hubbell's Platinum Client Champion Award is a highly exclusive annual recognition given to attorneys who demonstrate an outstanding commitment to client service, as evidenced by exceptional verified client reviews. Less than 1% of all attorneys qualify for this award.He also holds the Martindale-Hubbell AV Preeminent Award. The Martindale-Hubbell AV Preeminent Award is the highest peer rating standard an attorney can achieve. It signifies that a lawyer's peers and judges rank them at the highest level of professional excellence for their legal expertise, communication skills, and ethical standards.Furthermore, Sooriash received the Avvo Clients' Choice Award. The Avvo Clients' Choice Award is an annual honor recognizing attorneys in the Avvo legal directory who provide exceptional service. It highlights lawyers who maintain an outstanding track record of client satisfaction based directly on publicly shared reviews. He also maintains a 10.0 Justia Lawyer Rating for 2025. Visit J. David Tax Law Awards and Recognition to learn more about the firm's professional achievements.The firm has over four decades of collective experience. It has represented thousands of clients nationwide to resolve substantial tax liabilities. The new office at 919 E Main St establishes a local tax attorney resource for taxpayers in the City of Richmond, Henrico County, Chesterfield County, Hanover County, Petersburg, Midlothian, Glen Allen, Mechanicsville, Short Pump, and the surrounding Central Virginia region.Taxpayers interested in learning more about the services available at the new Richmond tax attorney office may call (804) 636-3670 at any hour or visit jdavidtaxlaw.About J. David Tax LawJ. David Tax Law is a national tax law firm representing individuals and businesses in tax debt disputes with the IRS and state tax agencies. The firm's Richmond, Virginia office is located at 919 E Main St, Ste 1000, Richmond, VA 23219 and is available 24 hours a day at (804) 636-3670.Media Contact:J. David Tax Law919 E Main St, Ste 1000Richmond, VA 23219(804) 636-3670Available 24 hours a day, 7 days a weekhello (at) jdavidtaxlaw (dot) com

Jonathan Sooriash

J. David Tax Law

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J. David Tax Law Opens Richmond, VA Tax Attorney Office for IRS and Virginia Tax Debt Resolution News Provided By J. David Tax Law September 18, 2026, 22:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Insurance Industry, Law



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