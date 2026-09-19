Bud Board, voted Best Dispensary in Carlsbad for 2026, will bring an interactive Olde Apothecary-themed booth to the Cavern City Renaissance Festival.

Interactive Bud Board booth will invite Renaissance Festival visitors to create their own herb bundles during the Sept. 25–26 event at Lake Carlsbad Beach Park

CARLSBAD, NM, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Fresh off being named Best Dispensary in Carlsbad for 2026, Bud Board is trading the modern dispensary counter for something a little more medieval at this year's Cavern City Renaissance Festival.Bud Board will host an Olde Apothecary-themed booth at the fifth annual festival, taking place September 25 and 26, 2026, at Lake Carlsbad Beach Park. Visitors will be able to step into the themed space, explore a selection of herbs, and take part in an interactive experience helping assemble their own herb bundles with the Bud Board team.The idea is simple: make the booth feel less like a display table and more like a tiny apothecary that might have been tucked into a village market a few centuries ago.“We wanted to do something people could actually take part in,” said the Bud Board team.“The Renaissance Festival already has such a creative atmosphere, so an old apothecary felt like the perfect fit. People can stop by, learn a little about the herbs in front of them, put together a bundle, and hopefully leave with something memorable from the day.”The appearance comes shortly after Bud Board was selected as the 2026 Best of Carlsbad winner in the Dispensary category, following community voting organized through the Carlsbad Current-Argus and El Rito Media. The Current-Argus has described the annual program as a community-driven contest in which local readers choose businesses and organizations they want to recognize.For Bud Board, the timing makes the festival especially meaningful.The locally rooted company has grown to three Carlsbad locations, including its newest dispensary, smoke shop and consumption lounge on National Parks Highway, which opened earlier this summer. The Current-Argus previously covered both the new location and its June grand opening.Rather than turning its Renaissance Festival booth into a standard promotional setup, Bud Board wanted to lean into the event itself.The result is an experience inspired by the herbs, jars, bundles and hand-prepared goods associated with an old-world apothecary. Guests can participate instead of simply walking past another booth.And yes, there will be considerably less fluorescent lighting than the average modern shop.The 2026 Cavern City Renaissance Festival is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 25 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 26 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Lake Carlsbad Beach Park, 708 Park Drive in Carlsbad. Organizers say this year's festival will feature more than 100 artisan vendors along with live performers, armored combat, food, costumes and other Renaissance-themed activities.Event DetailsCavern City Renaissance FestivalSeptember 25–26, 2026Lake Carlsbad Beach Park708 Park DriveCarlsbad, NM 88220Friday: 4:00 p.m.–8:00 p.m.Saturday: 10:00 a.m.–8:00 p.m.Festival information and tickets are available through the official Cavern City Renaissance Festival website.About Bud Board DispensaryBud Board is a locally rooted New Mexico cannabis company serving Carlsbad through multiple dispensary locations, along with cultivation, smoke shop and consumption-lounge operations. In 2026, Bud Board was selected as the Best of Carlsbad winner in the Dispensary category.For locations, current menus and additional information, visit BudBoard.

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2026 Best of Carlsbad Winner Bud Board Brings an Olde Apothecary Experience to Cavern City Renaissance Festival News Provided By Atlas SEO and Marketing LLC September 18, 2026, 23:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Retail



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