Spamarketing Expands Marketing Services For Massage Therapy Practices And Wellness Spas

Spamarketing co-founder Philip, with massage therapy and wellness spa clients. The Edmonton-based agency works exclusively with massage and wellness practices across the United States and Canada.

Massage-industry marketing agency outlines its service model, leadership and where prospective clients can find independent reviews

EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, September 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Spamarketing, an Edmonton-based marketing agency that works exclusively with massage therapy practices, wellness spas and wellness clinics, today announced the expansion of its services to practices in every U.S. state and Canadian province, now offering turnkey lead generation with full sales integration for massage businesses across North America.Spamarketing, also referred to as "Spa Marketing," started out as a local marketing service provider that niched down after scaling a massage clinic called Minty's Massage & Wellness in Sherwood Park, Alberta, to 17 massage therapists. Now the marketing firm exclusively serves the massage and wellness spa industry. Its programs focus on two outcomes: bringing new high-value clients into a practice and increasing rebooking among existing clients. Services include client acquisition through paid ads management on Meta and Google, targeted email and text rebooking campaigns, website conversion rate optimization, and done-for-you appointment setting and sales. They believe in reporting on revenue and ROI rather than clicks or impressions."Most massage therapists didn't get into the massage sector to run ad campaigns; they got into it to help people. Our job is to handle client acquisition so owners can focus on their clients and their team," said Riley [Surname], Co-Founder of Spamarketing. "We keep the model simple: one industry, clear reporting, and transparent terms that are put in writing before anyone signs."How the service is structuredEvery client works with a dedicated account manager and receives regular reporting based on actual ROI. Pricing and terms are always transparent, custom and tailored to the clients' growth goals. "We don't believe in cookie-cutter marketing solutions. We work with large multi-location operations, and we work with solo practitioner massage therapists just starting their businesses for the first time. In doing so we have become immersed in the industry, which has led to specialized knowledge, systems, and skill," said Riley.Independent reviewsSpamarketing maintains a publicly accessible review site and has collected 40+ positive reviews from massage business owners to date across third-party platforms such as Trustpilot. Reviews are also posted on their Google Business Profile. The company encourages prospective clients to read reviews on those platforms directly and to contact the agency with any questions before starting.About SpamarketingSpamarketing is an Edmonton-based marketing agency serving massage therapy practices and wellness spas across Canada and the United States. Founded in 2023, the company's sole focus is helping massage and wellness business owners attract new clients and retain existing ones. More information is available at .

Riley, Co-Founder

Spamarketing

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Spamarketing Expands Marketing Services for Massage Therapy Practices and Wellness Spas News Provided By Spamarketing September 19, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care



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