Adrian Simon CEO for Zeliy Engineering Co., Ltd

Kenny Thing, Founder & Managing Partner for KT Cap

Singapore based KT Cap Consulting (KTCC) is pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Zeliy Engineering

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, September 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- KT Cap Consulting announced its partnership with Zeliy Engineering aims to strengthen cooperation and collaboration in the field of high net worth services and setting up of an International sales office in Singapore.

Speaking at the virtual event, Kenny Thing, Founder & Managing Partner, KTCC said: "We would like to thank Zeliy Engineering for their dedication and support in bringing this MoU to fruition. Working in collaboration with Zeliy Engineering means that we can introduce and develop new proposition for South East Asia based clients with unique proposition from Zeliy Engineering such as bunkers and panic rooms for the high net worth segment”

As part of this partnership, an International sales office will be set up in Singapore to promote the design, construction and property maintenance capabilities of Zeliy Engineering. KTCC will also be introducing innovative companies from Singapore in the design & engineering space.

Zeliy Engineering Co., Ltd is a leading construction company established in early 2020 by Adrian Simon in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. Zeliy focuses on renovating and rehabilitating historic structures as well as taking on design-build construction projects. It is a fully licensed and registered company in the Kingdom of Cambodia. Notable clients & projects include French Embassy, Alliance Francaise, luxury island retreats & high-security bunkers.

KT Cap Consulting is a leading regional boutique management consultancy headquartered in Singapore with operations in Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand and Mongolia, and invests in technology start-ups mainly in finance/healthcare/Cyber and human resources that add value to its portfolio of clients in SEA. It has further developed into a regional business development partner in new verticals such as properties, F&B and Learning & Development in the recent years.

The MoU is initially set to be in force for one year.

You can find more information at

Hock Chye Thing

KT Cap Consulting Pte Ltd

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

KT Cap Consulting announced its partnership with Zeliy Engineering News Provided By KT Cap Consulting Pte Ltd September 19, 2026, 00:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Environment, Real Estate & Property Management



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.