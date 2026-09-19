Opentherm Internet Of Things (Iot) Gateway Market Size To Reach Billion By 2030 With CAGR

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OpenTherm Internet Of Things (IoT) Gateway Market trends

The Business Research Company's OpenTherm Internet Of Things (IoT) Gateway Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The OpenTherm Internet of Things (IoT) Gateway market is experiencing swift growth driven by advances in smart heating solutions and connected home technologies. This market is evolving as more consumers and businesses seek efficient ways to manage heating systems remotely, contributing to its expanding role in the broader IoT ecosystem. Let's delve into the market size, key growth drivers, prominent trends, and regional dynamics shaping this important sector.

OpenTherm Internet of Things (IoT) Gateway Market Size and Growth Forecast

The market for OpenTherm IoT gateways has been expanding quickly in recent years. It is projected to increase from $1.12 billion in 2025 to $1.28 billion in 2026, reflecting a healthy compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.8%. This past growth has been driven by challenges such as limited interoperability among heating systems and control platforms, early uptake of smart thermostats in residential heating, and the fragmented communication protocols used by HVAC manufacturers. Additionally, the rising need for remote heating control in urban homes and growing energy cost pressures have encouraged efficiency improvements. Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its rapid ascent, reaching $2.2 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 14.4%. Factors fueling this forecasted growth include expanding smart building automation, increased demand for energy-efficient heating management, retrofit adoption for legacy boilers, and enhanced integration of heating systems with centralized building platforms. Important trends anticipated in this period involve wider use of OpenTherm-enabled boiler modernization, growth of vendor-neutral heating control interfaces, retrofit installations of smart thermostat gateways in existing HVAC systems, and deployment of demand-response automation for heating optimization.

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Function and Role of OpenTherm IoT Gateways in Connected Heating

An OpenTherm IoT gateway is a communication device that bridges OpenTherm-compatible heating systems with the internet or local networks. It enables remote monitoring and control by converting data between OpenTherm protocols and IoT platforms. This integration supports smart automation, improves energy efficiency, and allows heating systems to be managed through home or building management systems more effectively.

Key Drivers Behind the OpenTherm IoT Gateway Market Expansion

The rising adoption of smart home automation systems is a major factor driving growth in the OpenTherm IoT gateway market. These systems create connected ecosystems where users can remotely control functions like heating, lighting, security, and appliances via internet-enabled devices and centralized apps. The increasing focus on energy efficiency motivates consumers to optimize heating, cooling, and electrical appliance usage through automated controls and real-time monitoring. The OpenTherm IoT gateway plays a vital role by facilitating smooth communication between boilers and smart thermostats, enabling precise temperature adjustments, enhanced energy savings, and centralized remote management. For example, in October 2024, Ireland's Central Statistics Office reported that 30% of internet users adopted smart home security solutions such as connected alarms and cameras in 2024, up from 17% in 2022, demonstrating a growing acceptance of connected home technologies that support gateway market expansion.

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Increasing Demand for Automation Boosts OpenTherm IoT Gateway Sales

Another key growth factor is the surge in Internet of Things (IoT) device adoption driven by the need for automation and real-time data connectivity. IoT devices are physical objects embedded with sensors and software that collect and transmit data over the internet without human intervention. The OpenTherm IoT gateway enables these devices by providing seamless, two-way communication between smart heating systems and connected home platforms, supporting real-time control and efficient energy management across integrated IoT networks. For instance, the European Commission noted in July 2025 that the number of installed IoT-connected devices reached around 40 billion in 2023 and is expected to rise to 49 billion by 2026, growing at an annual rate of 7%. This expanding IoT ecosystem is a significant driver for the OpenTherm IoT gateway market.

Rising Household Electricity Prices Encourage Market Growth

The increase in household electricity costs is also propelling the OpenTherm IoT gateway market forward. Residential electricity costs include all charges related to energy consumption, taxes, and utility fees. These costs have been climbing due to higher energy demand from an expanding population, more frequent use of electrical appliances, and the adoption of energy-intensive home technologies. OpenTherm IoT gateways help reduce these expenses by enabling precise boiler modulation and real-time energy optimization, which minimize unnecessary heating cycles and improve overall energy efficiency. According to Eurostat data from October 2024, average household electricity prices in the European Union rose to $31.21 per 100 kWh in the first half of 2023, compared to $27.32 per 100 kWh during the same period in 2022. This upward trend in electricity costs is encouraging more consumers to adopt energy-saving solutions like OpenTherm IoT gateways.

Geographical Outlook Highlighting Fastest Growing Regions

In 2025, North America led the OpenTherm IoT gateway market as the largest regional segment. However, Asia-Pacific is predicted to be the fastest-growing region throughout the forecast period. The comprehensive market coverage includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad perspective on global market trends and opportunities.

Expanded capabilities in our 2026 market reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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OpenTherm Internet Of Things (IoT) Gateway Market Size to Reach Billion by 2030 with CAGR News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. September 19, 2026, 03:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Emergency Services, Technology



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