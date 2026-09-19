Networknewsbreaks Streamex Corp. (NASDAQ: STEX) Announces Sixth GLDY Yield Distribution

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Streamex (NASDAQ: STEX), a technology company focused on commodity-market tokenization, announced that the sixth yield payment for GLDY, its yield-bearing gold asset, will be distributed Sept. 17, 2026, covering Aug. 1 through Aug. 31. The company said GLDY currently earns a targeted annualized yield of 3.5% through its institutional gold leasing program. For August, 10.617518 GLDY, representing 10.617518 ounces of gold, will be distributed, resulting in a distribution of 0.003347 ounce of GLDY per token.

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About Streamex Corp.

Streamex Corp. (NASDAQ: STEX) is a technology and infrastructure company focused on the tokenization and digitalization of commodity real-world assets. Streamex delivers institutional-grade solutions that bridge traditional finance and blockchain-enabled markets through secure, regulated, and yield-bearing financial instruments.

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