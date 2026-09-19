J. David Tax Law Opens Denver, CO Tax Attorney Office For IRS And Colorado Tax Debt Resolution

J. David Tax Law

Tax attorneys open Capitol Hill office to represent Front Range taxpayers facing IRS and Colorado Department of Revenue collection actions.

- Jonathan David Sooriash, CEO and Founder of J. David Tax LawDENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- J. David Tax Law has opened a new tax attorney office in Denver, Colorado. Located at 789 Sherman St, Unit 200, Denver, CO 80203, in the Capitol Hill neighborhood near the Colorado State Capitol, the office provides legal representation for individuals and businesses facing federal and Colorado state tax debt. The Denver office is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Calls to (303) 217-5595 are answered around the clock by the firm's intake team, so a taxpayer who receives a levy or garnishment notice can reach the firm the same day, including nights and weekends.The J. David Tax Law Denver office represents taxpayers dealing with collection actions such as IRS wage garnishments, bank levies, and federal tax liens. The legal team includes licensed tax attorneys and support staff. They work directly with the IRS and the Colorado Department of Revenue to resolve tax disputes, including Colorado state tax liens, distraint warrants, wage and bank garnishments issued by the Department's collections division, and unpaid Colorado individual, business, and sales tax."Colorado's economy has grown quickly, and many self-employed professionals and small business owners along the Front Range have fallen behind on federal and state taxes as a result," said Jonathan David Sooriash, CEO and Founder of J. David Tax Law. "When the IRS or the Colorado Department of Revenue starts garnishing wages or freezing a bank account, people need a tax attorney in their own city who can act that day. Our Denver office gives them that, and our intake team answers the phone around the clock so no one has to wait until Monday morning to get help. Our attorneys contact the taxing authority directly, stop the collection action, and negotiate a resolution the client can actually afford."Services available at the Denver office include:- Stopping IRS and Colorado wage garnishments and bank levies- IRS and Colorado tax lien release and withdrawal- Installment agreements (IRS and Colorado payment plans)- Offers in Compromise (OIC) to settle tax debt for less than the full amount owed- Penalty abatement and interest relief- IRS and Colorado tax audit defense and appeals- Unfiled tax return preparation and back tax filing- Payroll tax, sales tax, and trust fund recovery penalty defense for Denver businessesJonathan David Sooriash leads the firm with 15 years of legal experience. The legal industry recognizes his practice through several specific honors. He holds the Martindale-Hubbell Platinum Client Champion Award. Martindale-Hubbell's Platinum Client Champion Award is a highly exclusive annual recognition given to attorneys who demonstrate an outstanding commitment to client service, as evidenced by exceptional verified client reviews. Less than 1% of all attorneys qualify for this award.He also holds the Martindale-Hubbell AV Preeminent Award. The Martindale-Hubbell AV Preeminent Award is the highest peer rating standard an attorney can achieve. It signifies that a lawyer's peers and judges rank them at the highest level of professional excellence for their legal expertise, communication skills, and ethical standards.Furthermore, Sooriash received the Avvo Clients' Choice Award. The Avvo Clients' Choice Award is an annual honor recognizing attorneys in the Avvo legal directory who provide exceptional service. It highlights lawyers who maintain an outstanding track record of client satisfaction based directly on publicly shared reviews. He also maintains a 10.0 Justia Lawyer Rating for 2025. Visit J. David Tax Law Awards and Recognition to learn more about the firm's professional achievements.The firm has over four decades of collective experience. It has represented thousands of clients nationwide to resolve substantial tax liabilities. The new office at 789 Sherman St establishes a local tax attorney resource for taxpayers in the City and County of Denver, Arapahoe County, Jefferson County, Adams County, Douglas County, Aurora, Lakewood, Littleton, Englewood, Westminster, Boulder, and the broader Front Range region from Fort Collins to Colorado Springs.Taxpayers interested in learning more about the services available at the new Denver tax attorney office may call (303) 217-5595 at any hour or visit jdavidtaxlaw.About J. David Tax LawJ. David Tax Law is a national tax law firm representing individuals and businesses in tax debt disputes with the IRS and state tax agencies. The firm's Denver, Colorado office is located at 789 Sherman St, Unit 200, Denver, CO 80203 and is available 24 hours a day at (303) 217-5595.Media Contact:J. David Tax Law789 Sherman StUnit 200Denver, CO 80203(303) 217-5595Available 24 hours a day, 7 days a weekhello (at) jdavidtaxlaw (dot) com

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J. David Tax Law Opens Denver, CO Tax Attorney Office for IRS and Colorado Tax Debt Resolution News Provided By J. David Tax Law September 19, 2026, 06:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Insurance Industry, Law



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