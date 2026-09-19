MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of SPARC AI Inc. (CSE: SPAI) (OTCQB: SPAIF) and may include paid advertising.

Overwatch returns latitude, longitude, and time in roughly a third of a second with no additional hardware or software onboard the aircraft. Ukrainian drone manufacturers producing at a scale of millions of units have been invited to connect to the network as SPARC AI's primary delivery model. Darren Wolfe, who grew a U.S. Department of State portfolio from approximately US$5–8 million to US$79 million in under three years, now leads the company's federal and public safety sales effort.

GPS is a one-way broadcast. A receiver listens, and when the signal is jammed or spoofed it has no recourse. In contested airspace that failure is now routine, while conventional alternatives carry their own deployment burden: hardware, onboard compute, or software that must be installed, integrated, tested, and maintained on each individual aircraft. For an operator fielding a few dozen drones, that is a project. For a country producing millions, it is a wall. SPARC AI Inc. (CSE: SPAI) (OTCQB: SPAIF) (Frankfurt: 5OV0) is treating the problem as infrastructure rather than equipment.

On August 25, 2026, SPARC AI launched the Overwatch Positioning Network, a live service that gives drones their position when satellite navigation is jammed, spoofed, or unavailable. Two days later, the company granted restricted share units to...

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