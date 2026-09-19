Reinventing.AI Releases Eight Open Source AI Employees On Github Under MIT License

Eight AI Employees, one open source repository. Reinventing released the eight scheduled business roles under the MIT license on September 19, 2026.

Eight scheduled business roles, fifty nine routines, one repository. Free for commercial use, running on the owner's own machine on eleven agent harnesses.

- Mark Fulton, founder of ReinventingJACKSONVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Reinventing today released AI Employees, a set of eight open source business roles that run on a schedule on the owner's own machine. The repository is public at under the MIT license, with commercial use included and no membership required.Each AI Employee is a folder of plain files: a role description, an operating contract, a schedule, and a set of scheduled routines that an agent harness runs on the owner's computer. The eight roles are GTM Engineer, SEO/AEO Employee, Web Dev Employee, Social Media Employee, Ad Manager Employee, Sales Employee, Customer Satisfaction Employee and Chief of Staff. Together they carry fifty nine routines, each one a recurring job on a weekday, weekly or monthly cadence, and each one writes a morning brief that says what ran and what changed.The AI Employees are trained to be experts in getting autonomous work done on your PC and your browser.They also have built in self-improvement instructions so they get better, faster, and more capable the more they work.As LLMs continue to get better and better. So too will the AI employees. Fable 5 recently scored greater than 99% reliabilty on a series of browser use tasks (Webvoyager Benchmark / June 2026). This is the tipping point. Agents can now act as AI employees and get autonomous work done on a scheduled routine.The routines draft, fill and stage by default. Sending, publishing and spending happen only on channels the owner has released with conditions, in the owner's own session, or through the harness's permission layer. No routine creates an account, enters a password, completes a captcha or writes a credential into a file.The roles are written for eleven agent harnesses: Claude Code, OpenClaw, Hermes, OpenCode, Grok Bot, Codex, Antigravity, Muse, Pi, Cline, Qwen Code and DeepSeek, on Windows, macOS and Linux. The same role contract runs on each of them, and one file per kit says how that harness schedules the work. Installation is one command, npx ai-employees hire followed by the role name, or a clone of the role folder and a single install prompt."I put all eight roles and all fifty nine routines in one repository under MIT, with nothing held back. The employees are free. What the club sells is the training and the implementation depth, and I wanted those two things to stay separate enough that nobody has to guess," said Mark Fulton, founder of Reinventing.The release ships with a written operating contract for every role, a security policy for any way of making an employee send or spend without permission, and a contribution process under the same MIT terms.The MIT grant covers the whole product: the prompts, the operating contracts, the routines, the schedules and the scripts. Names and logos are not licensed, so a fork gets its own name. "AI Employees" and the eight role names are descriptive and free to use.The release coincides with the public launch of the Agent Ops Club, the Reinventing membership where the eight employees are taught and put to work. The club offers the Agent Ops Masterclass, a premium software library with a resale license sold as the Product Pass, live member sessions, and Agent Ops Chat, an advisor that answers from the club's own material. Free accounts are available. Lifetime membership is $499 until October 31, 2026.A free live session, Open Source AI Employees: 8 Roles, One Repo, Live, walks through the release on Saturday, September 19, 2026 at 10:00 AM Eastern. Registration is open at .About ReinventingReinventing teaches business owners to run AI agents for real work. Founder Mark Fulton has built AI agents for four years, has twenty seven years in web development, and has sold over one million dollars in web and AI solutions. He founded the Vibe Coding is Life Facebook group, now 335,000+ members. More at .

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Reinventing Releases Eight Open Source AI Employees on GitHub Under MIT License News Provided By Reinventing September 19, 2026, 07:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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