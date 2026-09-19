Networknewsbreaks Silynxcom Ltd. (NYSE American: SYNX) Receives Two Consecutive Orders Totaling Approximately $400,000 For CLARUS In-Ear Headset Systems

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Silynxcom (NYSE American: SYNX), a manufacturer and developer of ruggedized tactical communication headset devices and other communication accessories, announced it has received two consecutive purchase orders totaling approximately $400,000 from a leading global defense company for its CLARUS In-Ear Headset system family of products. The systems are designated for a European army, with Silynxcom saying the orders represent a further step in its expanding presence across European markets.

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About Silynxcom Ltd.

Silynxcom develops, manufactures and sells ruggedized tactical protective and communication headset devices, along with related communication accessories, that have been field-tested and combat proven. Its in-ear headset devices are used in combat, riot control, demonstrations, weapons training and industrial environments, and integrate with professional-grade ruggedized radios from third-party manufacturers used by military personnel, homeland security agencies, law enforcement and civilian users worldwide. The company's headsets provide hearing protection while enabling clear communication and maintaining ambient environmental awareness through active sound protection technology. Designed for compatibility with helmets and other protective gear, the systems also incorporate features such as drone detection, sound leak testing and prerecorded messaging to address evolving operational requirements.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to SYNX are available in the company's newsroom at

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