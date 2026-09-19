MENAFN - JCN NewsWire) Service developed to support decision-making for corporate EV fleet adoption

Tokyo, Kawasaki and Osaka, Japan, September 18, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - JA Mitsui Leasing, Ltd. [1] (Headquarters: Chuo-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director, President and CEO: Yasuyuki Matsumoto) and JA Mitsui Leasing Auto, Ltd. [2] (Headquarters: Chuo-ku, Tokyo; President and Representative Director: Keiichiro Kijima)(hereinafter collectively referred to as the“JA Mitsui Leasing Group”), Fujitsu Limited [3] (Headquarters: Kawasaki City, Kanagawa Prefecture; President and CEO: Takahito Tokita; hereinafter“Fujitsu”), and Smartvalue Co., Ltd. [4] (Headquarters: Osaka City, Osaka Prefecture; Director and Representative Executive Officer and President: Jun Shibuya; hereinafter“Smartvalue”) have jointly developed a service to support optimal decision-making for electric vehicle (EV) adoption in corporate fleets, and the JA Mitsui Leasing Group will launch this service as the“EV Simulation Service” (the Service).

The Service leverages real-world driving data obtained from Smartvalue's telematics system“CiEMS Plus” [5] and Fujitsu's Social Digital Twin [6]. The service simulates multiple scenarios for EV adoption-from vehicle model selection and fleet sizing to charging infrastructure and operational methods. By visualizing the economic viability and operational efficiency of EV deployment, it supports the formulation of an optimal EV deployment plan.

Background

Amidst the transition to a decarbonized society and an unstable energy landscape, the electrification of corporate fleets has emerged as a critical management challenge. However, contemplating EV adoption involves numerous factors such as driving range, charging infrastructure availability, compatibility with existing vehicle operations, and upfront and operating costs, all of which complicate making optimal deployment decisions.

To address these challenges, the four companies have, since November 2024, conducted extensive verification of EV adoption impacts for corporate fleets, including the JA Group [7], aiming to create an environment where corporate customers can make EV deployment decisions tailored to specific operational conditions.

Service Overview and Value Proposition

This service was developed based on insights derived from the four companies' verification efforts to date. By leveraging real-world driving data from“CiEMS Plus” to analyze vehicle usage patterns and business characteristics, the service proposes an optimal EV deployment plan from both economic and operational standpoints. Specifically, it comprehensively and automatically simulates optimal vehicle model selection, fleet size, the necessary scale of charging infrastructure, and charging methods. Concurrently, it integrates and visualizes the reduction in CO2 emissions and total cost of ownership (TCO), presenting multiple scenarios for comparison.

Traditionally, EV deployment planning has often relied on desk-based analyses stemming from individual assumptions and projections. This service, by leveraging actual driving data to digitally replicate vehicle operations post-EV deployment, enables simulations that more accurately reflect real-world conditions. Consequently, customers can formulate EV deployment plans precisely tailored to their actual operations, thereby reducing the risk of over- or under-deployment and additional investment, while also contributing to overall business improvement through enhanced vehicle operational efficiency.

Roles of Each Company

JA Mitsui Leasing GroupPlanning and provision of this service by leveraging its customer base and asset management capabilities in the mobility sector. FujitsuUtilizes Social Digital Twin to simulate the selection of optimal vehicle models, the number of vehicles to be introduced, charging infrastructure, and operational methods. SmartvalueProvides a platform for acquiring and managing vehicle data via telematics services, and collects data such as location information and driving history required for this service.

Future Developments

The JA Mitsui Leasing Group will provide integrated services-ranging from vehicle procurement and financing to post-deployment operational support-to help corporate customers overcome challenges in adopting EVs while advancing the sophisticated use of data in the mobility sector.

Fujitsu leverages its Social Digital Twin to recreate and analyze the real world in a digital environment, accelerating data-driven decision-making. Through its Uvance business, Fujitsu is committed to enabling the optimal adoption and operation of EVs while also creating new value that supports the decarbonization of the mobility sector. Smartvalue supports the resolution of challenges in company vehicle management-such as daily log recording, compliance with alcohol testing regulations, and safety measures-by utilizing the CiEMS series, which promotes“simpler company vehicle management.”

[1] JA Mitsui Leasing, Ltd.:

Address: Ginza Mitsui Building, 8-13-1 Ginza, Chuo-ku, TokyoBusiness Activities: Leasing, installment sales, financing, and other related businesses

[2] JA Mitsui Leasing Auto, Ltd.:

Address: Ginza Mitsui Building, 8-13-1 Ginza, Chuo-ku, TokyoBusiness Activities: Automobile and vehicle leasing, installment sales, car rental and brokerage services, and other related businesses

[3] Fujitsu Limited:

Address: 4-1-1 Kamikodanaka, Nakahara-ku, Kawasaki City, Kanagawa PrefectureBusiness Activities: Service Solutions, Hardware Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions

[4] Smartvalue Co., Ltd.:

Address: 3-5-13 Azuchimachi, Chuo-ku, Osaka City, Osaka Prefecture Honmachi Midcube, 12th FloorBusiness Activities: Cloud Solutions Business

[5] Smartvalue's telematics system“CiEMS Plus”:

A technology that installs an OBD-type telematics device (a device that connects to the vehicle's diagnostic port to collect and transmit driving data) in vehicles to acquire and utilize data such as mileage and location information in real time. Because it allows for accurate monitoring of vehicle operational status and fuel consumption, it is used to improve operations and optimize costs.

[6] Fujitsu's Social Digital Twin:

A group of technologies that, based on real-world data, digitally replicates not only the states of people and objects but also economic and social activities in their entirety. This enables an understanding of the actual state of society and the mechanisms behind the occurrence of problems, while also supporting the formulation of measures to address diverse and increasingly complex challenges. By integrating insights from behavioral science and behavioral economics with AI to predict people's behavior and decision-making, it enables the preemptive assessment of potential future risks and the effectiveness of measures.

[7] JA Group:

The name for agricultural cooperatives nationwide and the national and prefectural organizations that support their operations.

Trademark

Proper nouns such as product names mentioned herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

Inquiries

Fujitsu Limited

Public, Investor and Analyst Relations Division

Inquiries

SSL

JA Mitsui Leasing, Ltd.

Corporate Communication Department,

Corporate Management Division

Phone:03-6775-3002

Email:[email protected]

JA Mitsui Leasing Auto, Ltd.

Corporate Communication Department,

Corporate Management Division

Phone:03-6775-3002

Email:[email protected]

Smartvalue Co., Ltd.

President's Office Division

TEL: 06-6227-5577

EMAIL:[email protected]

Inquiry Form

About Fujitsu

Fujitsus purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers around the globe, our 100,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: AI, Computing, Networks, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.5 trillion yen (US$23 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: global

Source: Fujitsu LtdSectors: Digitalization, Automation [IoT], EVs, Transportation