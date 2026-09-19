Tribal Elder Shot Dead In Logar, 3 Suspects Held

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> PUL-I-ALAM (Pajhwok): A tribal elder has been killed in Muhammad Agha district of central Logar province, while three suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident, local security officials said.

Mawlawi Ahmadullah Anas, spokesperson for the Police, told Pajhwok Afghan News that Haji Babrak Ahmadzai was killed on Thursday while working on his farm in the Barak area of Muhammad Agha district.

Following the incident, police personnel from Muhammad Agha district arrived at the scene and launched an investigation, Anas said.

According to preliminary information, three suspects have been arrested in connection with the killing, and a handgun was recovered from them, he added.

Anas said the investigation is ongoing and that further details will be shared once the inquiry is completed.

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