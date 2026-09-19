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Guterres Calls For Protection Of Human Rights Defenders Cooperating With UN

Guterres Calls For Protection Of Human Rights Defenders Cooperating With UN


2026-09-19 04:09:41
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for the protection of human rights defenders who cooperate with the United Nations, saying they continue to face threats and reprisals around the world.

Guterres made the remarks in a post on X on Friday, saying people who cooperate with the UN on human rights issues are“paying a heavy price” and continue to face threats and retaliatory measures.

He described the situation as unacceptable and stressed that courageous human rights defenders cooperating with the UN must be protected.

The UN chief also called for accountability over human rights violations and abuses.

Guterres said his full report on the issue has also been published.

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Pajhwok Afghan News

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