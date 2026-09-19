Guterres Calls For Protection Of Human Rights Defenders Cooperating With UN
Guterres made the remarks in a post on X on Friday, saying people who cooperate with the UN on human rights issues are“paying a heavy price” and continue to face threats and retaliatory measures.
He described the situation as unacceptable and stressed that courageous human rights defenders cooperating with the UN must be protected.
The UN chief also called for accountability over human rights violations and abuses.
Guterres said his full report on the issue has also been published.
sa
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment