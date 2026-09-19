Qatar To Provide 1.3 Million Liters Of Fuel To Gaza

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs says the country has signed an agreement with the United Nations to provide approximately 1.3 million liters of fuel to the Gaza Strip.

In a statement, the ministry said the fuel would be provided as a grant to support healthcare services and humanitarian operations in Gaza.

According to the statement, the assistance will help keep several hospitals and health centers operational and enable them to continue providing essential services.

Around 2.1 million Palestinians-including children, women, older people and persons with disabilities-are expected to benefit from healthcare services that depend on fuel supplies.

Qatar said the latest assistance is part of its ongoing efforts to address humanitarian needs and help maintain essential services in Gaza.

The ministry added that Qatar has provided approximately 30 million liters of fuel to Gaza since October 7, 2023, through the end of March 2026.

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