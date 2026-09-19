Trump Announces Ban On CNN, MS NOW, Politico From White House

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): US President Donald Trump has announced that he is“immediately” banning CNN, MS NOW and Politico from the White House, escalating his long-running tensions with major news organizations.

In a post on Truth Social on Friday, Trump accused the three outlets of“constantly” reporting“fiction or lies” about his administration but gave no specific examples.

Trump later described it as a“very simple ban” but did not explain how it would be implemented. It was also unclear whether journalists from the outlets would be barred from entering the White House grounds, the BBC reported.

CNN condemned the move as an“illegal assault” on press freedom, saying it would defend its White House team and its constitutional right to report without government interference.

Politico likewise said it would continue to report fairly and“vigorously defend” its First Amendment rights. MS NOW, formerly MSNBC, declined to comment.

Reporters from CNN and Politico remained on White House grounds shortly after Trump's announcement, while a CNN crew was traveling with Vice-President JD Vance to and from an event in Iowa.

White House Correspondents Association President Jacqui Heinrich said the organization stood in“defence” of journalists being singled out for doing their jobs.

She said the issue also concerns Americans' right to receive an independent account of government activities and decisions.

Asked about the announcement later in the Oval Office, Trump said it was based on“cumulative stories over the last few years” and added,“You get sick of it.”

Trump said other news organizations“may” also be included but did not name them. He acknowledged that his announcement could face legal challenges, saying,“I think it's good to point it out, whether it survives or doesn't.”

Since returning to office in January 2025, Trump and his administration have repeatedly clashed with members of the White House press corps. His administration has also expanded access to the press room for conservative bloggers, influencers and other media organizations, arguing that this provides Americans with more diverse perspectives.

PAN Monitor/sa