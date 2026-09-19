Afghan, Iranian Officials Discuss Oil, Gas Cooperation

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghan and Iranian officials have discussed cooperation on supplying Afghanistan with its required oil and gas, technical training and joint exploration efforts.

Mullah Ahmad Jan Bilal, head of the General Directorate of State-Owned Corporations, held discussions with Iranian Minister of Petroleum Mohsen Paknejad during his visit to Iran.

The General Directorate of State-Owned Corporations said in a post on X that Mohammad Nasir Rahimi, chief executive of the state-owned Oil and Gas Corporation, also attended the meeting.

According to the statement, the two sides held comprehensive discussions on supplying Afghanistan with its required oil and gas, providing professional and technical training in the sector and joint cooperation in exploration.

Bilal and his delegation also visited the Iranian Ministry of Petroleum's research centre and oil refineries in Tehran, where they were briefed on the activities and technical and professional capabilities of the facilities.

The statement said the Iranian side expressed readiness for comprehensive cooperation, necessary coordination and implementation of joint initiatives in the areas discussed.

The two sides also introduced joint technical teams to carry out the necessary work and coordination for implementing the planned cooperation.

hz/sa