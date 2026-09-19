Xryma Plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Annual Results

Xryma Plc Reports Steady H1 2026 Results While Positioning the Group for Its Next Phase of Growth

18.09.2026 / 11:55 CET/CEST

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NICOSIA, Cyprus, Sept. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Xryma Plc ("Group", "Xryma"), a banktech group providing regulated cross-border open banking, international transactional banking and real-time EU and UK payment services, whilst also independently offering banking software and technology to third party banks and financial institutions, today announced its audited H1 2026 financial results for the six months ended 30 June 2026.



"The first half of 2026 remained firmly within the strategic investment period we outlined to shareholders. We made a conscious decision to prioritise the infrastructure and new opportunities required for Xryma's next phase of growth, accepting the near-term impact this would have on Client Revenue and profitability," said Ajay Treon, Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director, Xryma Plc. "Importantly, that investment is now translating into delivery. We completed our Eurosystem T2 integration in June, continued to progress TIPS, PaidBy® and XrymaCoin, while Technology Services (as defined in the Prospectus) continued its strong growth, with revenue increasing 77%. Our SaaS and Banking Platform activities provide stable recurring income alongside higher-value consulting, bespoke development and customisation revenues. We have achieved this while remaining profitable and maintaining a strong financial position, ending H1 2026 with €59.4 million of net assets and €50.9 million of cash. As the principal build phase of our strategic investment programme approaches completion, our focus is now shifting to activation, commercialisation and growth. We expect to see the first signs of that commercial momentum in Q4 2026, with the benefits of the investments we have made beginning to materialise from 2027 through revenue growth and operating leverage." H1 2026 Highlights

Strategic investment programme nearing completion, with the Group's focus progressively shifting from investment and build to activation, commercialisation and growth.

Client Revenue of €16.9 million, compared with €27.7 million in H1 2025, reflecting the anticipated near-term impact of prioritising strategic investment, and deferring certain complementary enhancements to existing products and services.

Technology Services revenue increased 77% to €1.65 million, compared with €0.93 million in H1 2025, supported by recurring SaaS and Banking Platform income alongside higher-value consulting, bespoke development and customisation.

The Group remained profitable throughout the investment period, reporting profit after tax of €0.03 million, compared with €12.3 million in H1 2025.

Strong financial position maintained, with net assets of €59.4 million and cash and cash equivalents of €50.9 million at 30 June 2026, while continuing to meet applicable regulatory capital requirements.

Major strategic milestones delivered, including completion of direct Eurosystem T2 integration in June 2026 following successful notification of participation in October 2025, together with continued progress across TIPS, PaidBy® Mastercard and XrymaCoin.

Active capital allocation continued, including the early termination and repayment of the restructured NSX loan facilities and increased investment in BeEmotion AI, alongside progress towards completing the KYC initiative with BeEmotion. Commercial momentum expected to be regained in Q4 2026, with the benefits of the strategic investment programme expected to begin materialising from 2027 through revenue growth and operating leverage. Nikogiannis Karantzis, Group Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Xryma Plc said: "Our commitment to delivering outstanding products and services to our existing customers remains unwavering. We are dedicated to expanding our customer base and increasing revenues in H2 2026, following the deep infrastructure upgrades of 2025 and H1 2026. Whilst this upgrade programme has impacted our short-term performance, we are of the belief that Xryma will be better positioned to grow revenues in the mid to long-term, with better margins due to our unique positioning in the market. We are also pleased to have announced that the company's Prospectus was approved by its competent authority, the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) on the 14th of July 2026. We will continue to advance our stock exchange listing plans, thus providing liquidity to our existing shareholders, broadening access to capital markets and supporting the Group's long-term growth ambitions." View Xryma Plc H1 2026 – Interim Six Month Results About Xryma Plc Xryma Plc is a regulated European bank-tech group that develops banking technology via its Probanx® subsidiary and operates digital payment services underpinned by direct central-bank settlement. Xryma is one of the first non-bank participants authorised to connect directly to the Eurosystem's T2 RTGS and TIPS platforms. The company holds Electronic Money Institution (EMI) authorisations in both the EU and the UK and offers multi-currency corporate accounts. Its open-banking service, PaidBy®, delivers one of the world's first cross-border, account-to-account, dynamic-currency-converting service for merchants, with instant local payments and next-business-day settlement in major and exotic currencies. Xryma is also the issuer of the upcoming electronic-money token XrymaCoin (XREUR). Media Contact: ...



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