BIRKENSTOCK Group / Key word(s): Expansion/Product Launch

BIRKENSTOCK OPENS A NEW STORE IN THE HEART OF BERLIN

18.09.2026 / 12:00 CET/CEST

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LINZ AM RHEIN, Germany and BERLIN, Sept. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 250 years of shoemaking tradition meet Berlin's creative and historical energy: The new store in Berlin-Mitte combines BIRKENSTOCK's long-standing shoemaking tradition with the cultural and creative identity of the German capital.



On September 16, 2026, BIRKENSTOCK has opened one of its largest stores in Europe on Münzstraße in Berlin, with a floor area of approximately 125 square meters. With this new location, the inventor of the footbed is leaving a distinctive mark on its home market and blending over 250 years of shoemaking tradition with the cultural and creative identity of the German capital. The theme of craftsmanship runs like a common thread through the entire store concept - from the interior design to collaborative projects with the local creative scene. GROUNDED IN CULTURE: BERLIN AS A KEY SOURCE FOR DESIGN INSPIRATION

Under the guiding principle "Grounded in Culture," the store design of the new location draws on various references rooted in Berlin's culture and combines them with BIRKENSTOCK's characteristic materials and craftsmanship - which have been part of contemporary and everyday culture since the 1970s. The warm exposed concrete evokes the architectural character of Berlin-Mitte, and the store reinterprets the typical planters that lined the streets during the DDR era through moss-covered elements. Cork and jute - materials inextricably linked to BIRKENSTOCK's iconic footbed - are featured throughout the interior, as are naturally formed wooden structures. Beyond these material and aesthetic references, the design pays homage to the history that has shaped Berlin while engaging in a direct dialogue with the city's creative scene. Furniture and objects developed in collaboration with Berlin-based designers and studios bring contemporary Berlin directly into the store. Music, too - a defining part of the city's cultural identity - becomes a design element and can be experienced throughout the space. CONNECTING THROUGH CRAFT: ARTISANRY AS A UNIFYING ELEMENT To celebrate the store's opening, BIRKENSTOCK is bringing selected creative partnerships, initiatives, and projects to life while seeking to engage with fans and visitors: Berlin-based Yellow Nose Studio, which also designed seating and accessories for the store, is hosting a workshop where participants can create small wooden tags. Analog Glass has designed two chandeliers for the space that resemble the iconic shape of the BIRKENSTOCK footbed and are made of glass that was hand-blown in Berlin. The Berlin-based DJ collective and music project Sound Metaphors is curating the soundtrack for the opening, which will be played through a H.A.N.D. HIFI sound system custom-built for BIRKENSTOCK. Crafted from cork and designed in the footbed's signature blue, it also visually connects key elements of the BIRKENSTOCK world. In addition, the store offers a wide selection from the BIRKENSTOCK product universe: from popular classics and seasonal new arrivals to an exclusive selection from the 1774 line and the Care Essentials collection. This conceptual approach results in a store that is not only shaped by Berlin but is created in cooperation and dialogue with the city: a vibrant and multifaceted place with analog references for all the senses, inviting visitors to discover, experience, linger, and engage in conversation - all to enable even more people worldwide to walk naturally on the original footbed. INFORMATION FOR EDITORIAL TEAMS Open from September 16, 2026

Store address: Münzstraße 20, 10178 Berlin, Germany

Opening hours: Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Store photos: Download Image credits: BIRKENSTOCK/Clemens Poloczek ABOUT BIRKENSTOCK BIRKENSTOCK is a universal brand which embraces all consumers regardless of geography, gender, age, and income, and which is committed to a clear purpose – maintaining foot health. Deeply rooted in studies of the biomechanics of the human foot and footed on a family tradition of shoemaking that can be traced back to 1774, BIRKENSTOCK is a timeless "super brand" with a brand universe that transcends product categories and ranges from entry-level to luxury price points while addressing the growing need for a conscious and active lifestyle. Function, quality and tradition are the core values of the lifestyle brand which features products in the footwear, sleep systems and natural cosmetics segments. BIRKENSTOCK is the inventor of the footbed and has shaped the principle of walking as intended by nature ("Naturgewolltes Gehen"). With around 7,200 employees worldwide, BIRKENSTOCK is convinced that how things are made matters as much as the product itself. To ensure these quality standards, the Group operates a vertically integrated manufacturing base and produces all footbeds in Germany. In addition, BIRKENSTOCK assembles over 95% of all products in Germany and sources over 90% of materials and components from Europe. Raw materials are processed to the highest environmental and social standards in the industry. For materials testing BIRKENSTOCK operates state-of-the-art scientific laboratories. Headquartered in Linz am Rhein, the BIRKENSTOCK Group also operates its own sales offices in the United States and Canada as well as in Brazil, Japan, South Korea, Denmark, Poland, Switzerland, Sweden, Spain, the United Kingdom, France, the Netherlands, Dubai, Singapore, India, China, and Australia. Birkenstock Group B.V. & Co. KG Burg Ockenfels, Linz am Rhein, Germany Please find further information at

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