

EQS-Media / 18.09.2026 / 13:01 CET/CEST

Press Release

September 18, 2026 Emerald Horizon draws strong interest with SMRX in Berlin Graz-based energy technology company presents small modular thorium reactor at the Austrian Trade Commission in Berlin as part of the official Feel Austria Week 2026 programme Graz/Berlin, 18 September 2026 – Listed energy technology company Emerald Horizon AG presented its SMRX energy technology this week at the Austrian Trade Commission in Berlin (AußenwirtschaftsCenter Berlin). The press breakfast was part of the official Feel Austria Week 2026 programme. It focused on Austria's innovative strength in solutions for the energy transition and industrial transformation. Guests included representatives of the energy industry, business associations, chambers of commerce and energy agencies, as well as engineering, real estate and communications consulting. Journalists from the Berlin press corps also attended. "We held highly interesting talks in Berlin. Interest in SMRX in Germany is strong," said Ing. Norbert G. Hofer, MBA, Vice President Strategic Communications at Emerald Horizon AG. German industry needs reliable, low-carbon energy around the clock and independent of the weather, he said. Hofer thanked the Austrian Trade Commission in Berlin and Austrian Trade Commissioner Mag. Stefan Stantejsky, MIA, for their hospitality: "Advantage Austria opens doors for Austrian innovation to Europe's most important markets." A special kind of small modular reactor SMRX is a small modular reactor built on its own physical principle. It is subcritical by design: a particle accelerator supplies the neutrons that cause the thorium fuel to release energy. When the accelerator is switched off, the reaction stops instantly. The plant operates at ambient pressure. It uses no uranium or plutonium as starting fuel and produces almost no transuranic waste. The concept goes back to the "Energy Amplifier" developed by Carlo Rubbia, Nobel laureate in physics and former Director-General of CERN. A container-sized module delivers around 10 megawatts of electricity, enough for about 10,000 households. It runs for 20 years without refuelling. The plant produces high-temperature heat, which can be converted into electricity, industrial process heat or hydrogen. Several modules can be combined into plants ranging from 10 megawatts to more than one gigawatt. SMRX combines the ADES energy source with the DUALstorePLUS hybrid energy storage system. DUALstorePLUS combines an LFP battery with a high-temperature molten-salt thermal storage unit and AI-based control. The storage system is the first stage of deployment and targets energy-intensive industries such as chemicals, pharmaceuticals, steel, paper and cement. For the energy source, Emerald Horizon is planning a prototype in 2029, and series production is targeted from 2031. VDL Groep of the Netherlands is the industrial partner for engineering and manufacturing. In March 2026, the European Commission presented a dedicated strategy for small modular reactors. About Emerald Horizon Emerald Horizon AG was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Graz, Austria. The company develops technologies for a safe, scalable and low-carbon energy supply. Emerald Horizon has been listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange since 26 June 2026 (ticker symbol: SMRX, ISIN: AT0000A3UZE1). Note "The information contained in this communication does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for any securities, nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell any securities of the Company. Under no circumstances is this communication and the information contained herein intended for publication, distribution, or disclosure, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, in or into the United States of America (USA), Australia, Canada, Japan, or South Africa, or into any other jurisdiction in which such publication or disclosure would be unlawful. Accordingly, this information is not directed, in particular, at "U.S. Persons" (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933) or at persons resident or located in the aforementioned jurisdictions." Press photo Image: Ing. Norbert Hofer, MBA (Emerald Horizon) as a guest at the press breakfast at the Austrian Foreign Trade Center Berlin © Emerald Horizon Free of charge for editorial use. Media Contact Ing. Norbert G. Hofer, MBA

Vice President Strategic Communications, Emerald Horizon AG

Email: ... Mag. Melanie Koch, MA

Media Relations, Emerald Horizon AG

Mobile: +43 664 54 55 324

Email: ...

End of Media Release

Issuer: Emerald Horizon AG

Key word(s): Energy 18.09.2026 CET/CEST This Press Release was distributed by EQS Group

