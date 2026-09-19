Easy Kitchen Hacks To Cut Paneer Perfectly Without Breaking It

We all love eating paneer dishes. But the real struggle starts when you try to cut it. Cutting paneer with a knife is quite a hassle. The paneer crumbles into pieces the moment the knife touches it. Getting equal-sized cubes becomes even harder if the paneer is very soft. You can follow these simple tricks to cut paneer easily and perfectly.

Use a thread instead of a knife

You should use a thread instead of a knife if you want perfectly shaped paneer cubes. First, you need to place the paneer block on a plate or a chopping board. Now, take a clean and strong thread. Slide the thread right under the paneer from where you want to make the cut. Then, bring both ends of the thread to the top, cross them, and pull gently. The thread will slice through the middle and cut the paneer beautifully. You do not need to apply extra pressure like you do with a knife. You can easily cut pieces of your desired size this way.

Do you know why paneer breaks less when you cut it with a thread? A knife puts a lot of pressure on the paneer. The pressure makes the paneer crumble when you move the knife back and forth to cut it. But the pressure falls evenly in one place when you use a thread, so the paneer does not get damaged.

However, the cutting method is not the only reason behind paneer breaking. The softness of the paneer and its water content also matter a lot. You should keep the paneer in the fridge for some time before cutting if it is too soft. This step will help the paneer set a bit, making it easier to cut. You can also gently wipe off the extra water from the paneer using kitchen paper or a clean cloth.

You must make sure the thread is clean and strong while using it. The thread should not snap while cutting. This trick comes in very handy when you need equal-sized pieces for paneer tikka, paneer fry, or grilling.