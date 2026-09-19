HUAWEI / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Product Launch

Huawei Unveils Innovative Immersive Telepresence Solution That Offers Immersive Experiences and Intelligent Services

18.09.2026 / 14:25 CET/CEST

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SHANGHAI, Sept. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At HUAWEI CONNECT 2026, Huawei unveiled a groundbreaking immersive telepresence system during the intelligent collaboration session titled "Embracing a Smarter Future with Boundless Collaboration." The company also showcased its latest advancements and best practices in AI-driven meeting processes. The new system focuses on immersive meeting experiences and an open ecosystem, taking productivity to new heights.



Immersive Telepresence: A Revolutionary Conference Experience The immersive telepresence system has evolved in all dimensions, from visual and auditory experiences to image display. It provides intelligent linkage, convenient interaction, and robust security, comprehensively transforming remote collaboration. Immersive experience: Our immersive telepresence solution provides a complete upgrade to the audiovisual experience. The new HUAWEI CloudLink Camera 610 AI panoramic fusion camera seamlessly integrates digital panoramic imagery without any distortion or visible seams. Utilizing a multimodal optical flow splicing algorithm, it provides 1:1 lifelike representations of participants. The omnidirectional independent stereo sound pickup system supports AI-based precise noise separation, while the multi-channel stereo speaker system ensures high-fidelity playback and sound localization, as if the person you're talking to is in the room with you. In terms of image quality, the flexible splicing screens of IdeaPresence display vivid and detailed images with 1.07 billion colors, and its modular design allows for flexible adaptation to various spaces. The integration of these technologies creates a genuinely immersive communication experience for remote participants. Intelligent linkage: The immersive telepresence system integrates functions such as automatic switching between standing and sitting modes and intelligent conference space management, making conferences more efficient and smooth. Easy interaction: The system seamlessly integrates with previous-generation products for the user's ease. It supports effortless, one-click sharing through flexible switching between HDMI and IdeaShare projection. Intuitive features such as the touch-sensitive microphone and motorized tabletop display make it easy for all participants to start using the system immediately. Comprehensive security: Audio and video watermarks enable comprehensive recording, facilitating the precise identification and quick tracing of any data leaks. Open Capabilities: Partnering to Develop Robust Industry Applications for OpenHarmony In terms of ecosystem construction, Huawei Intelligent Collaboration continues to open up platform capabilities, including the UI control SDK, service SDK, and hardware acceleration SDK, covering the AI engine, media processing, whiteboard engine, and audio and video data. This facilitates rapid integration and development for partners. For digital meetings, Nanjing Southern Telecom Company integrates the meeting system into the office OA system based on the meeting SDK, enabling mobile office. In cloud meeting scenarios, IdeaHub + Mago software-hardware synergy is used to build a dedicated meeting system outside the Chinese mainland, supporting multiple cloud meeting functions, intelligent noise reduction, and acoustic baffle. For smart education, we leveraged the OpenHarmony, open whiteboard and projection SDKs to collaborate with partners such as ULearning and Chaoxing to build smart classrooms powered by OpenHarmony. The classrooms support simplified projection, intelligent whiteboards, in-class quizzes, remote classes, and real-time discussion. In the future, with AI entering work and collaboration scenarios, Huawei will shift from experience enhancement to service consolidation, translating AI into perceptible and sustainable productivity. Huawei Intelligent Collaboration is dedicated to working with global customers and partners to forge new success stories. Together, let's unlock the potential of intelligent collaboration to generate greater value.



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