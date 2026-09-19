CCTV Captures Final Moments As Uttarakhand Woman Sets Herself On Fire After Breakup With Lover

A woman died after setting herself on fire inside an e-rickshaw in Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar district, following a dispute linked to her relationship with a man. The incident took place on August 15 on the Sitarganj bypass road and was captured on CCTV. The woman, identified as Saraswati, suffered severe burn injuries and was taken to AIIMS Rishikesh for treatment. She died on August 19 after spending four days in hospital. A video of the incident has now surfaced on social media. Following her death, police began a detailed investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident. The investigation led to the arrest of her alleged lover, Pavitra Sarkar, and his associate, according to a report by Jagran.

Trigger Warning: Video below contains disturbing visuals. Viewers' discretion is advised.

ई-रिक्शा में पेट्रोल डालकर प्रेमिका ने खुद को फूंका! CCTV आया सामने...रुद्रपुर: उधम सिंह नगर के सितारगंज बाईपास रोड पर हुई दर्दनाक घटना का खुलासा करते हुए पुलिस ने दो आरोपियों को सलाखों के पीछे भेज दिया है.लंबे समय से प्रेम संबंध में रहे प्रेमी द्वारा दूरी बनाने पर मानसिक... twitter/dv0PtHES7n

- News Leader (@NewsLeaderLive) September 17, 2026

Woman was in relationship with married man

According to police, Saraswati and Pavitra had been in a relationship for around three years. Pavitra, a resident of Baikunthpur in Shaktifarm, is married and has two children.

The two reportedly came in contact while working through an organisation. Saraswati was already living separately from her husband due to a family dispute and was staying at her maternal home with her two daughters.

Police said Pavitra's wife and family later came to know about the relationship and opposed it. Investigators found that Pavitra allegedly pressured Saraswati to continue the relationship and told her that he could not live without her.

Saraswati had reportedly told her mother that Pavitra was troubling her and pressuring her to marry him. She also wanted to end the relationship, according to the investigation.

Family had alleged she was set on fire

After the relationship became a matter of dispute, both sides were called to a local police outpost, where a panchayat was held.

Police said Pavitra told the gathering that he would not continue the relationship because of pressure from his family. He subsequently stopped communicating with Saraswati and switched off his mobile number.

The two reportedly did not speak for around 10 to 12 days. During this period, Saraswati became distressed. Police said she later went to meet Pavitra at Shaktifarm.

On August 15, she travelled to Sitarganj and entered Pavitra's e-rickshaw. Police said CCTV footage showed her setting herself on fire inside the vehicle.

Initially, Saraswati's father, Dayal Chandra Mandal, had alleged that Pavitra had poured petrol on his daughter and set her on fire. A case was registered on the basis of his complaint.

However, the subsequent investigation found that Saraswati had set herself on fire. At the same time, police said they found allegations that Pavitra had mentally harassed her and pressured her in connection with their relationship.

Police invoke abetment of suicide charge

The investigation subsequently changed the legal provisions applied in the case.

Circle Officer DR Verma said the sections in the original FIR were amended based on the evidence collected during the investigation. Sections 118(1) and 118(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita were replaced with Section 108, relating to abetment of suicide.

Pavitra Sarkar was arrested and produced before the court, police said. His associate was also arrested in connection with the case, and further investigation is underway.

The CCTV footage has become an important part of the investigation as police work to establish the sequence of events before the woman set herself on fire.

The case has raised questions about the circumstances surrounding the relationship, the alleged pressure faced by Saraswati and the events that preceded her death. Police are continuing to examine the available evidence and statements as part of the investigation.

(Suicide is never a solution. Seek help from mental-health professionals. If you ever experience such thoughts, please call the 'DISHA' helpline. Toll-free helpline numbers: 1056, 0471-2552056)