Jaipur ATM Robbery: 22-Year-Old Plots Rs 42 Lakh Cash Heist With Boyfriend, Arrested

Police have solved the robbery of around Rs 42 lakh from a Bank of India ATM near Akshay Patra temple in Jaipur's Ramnagariya area. Investigators alleged that a 22-year-old woman played a key role in planning the crime. The robbery took place on September 14, when civic election vote counting was underway across Rajasthan. Police said the crime was carefully planned and that the woman was positioned near the ATM to keep watch and alert the other accused when bank employees arrived with cash. The investigation moved forward after CCTV footage showed the woman sitting near the ATM shortly before the robbery. Her movements appeared suspicious to the police, who examined additional camera footage to trace her identity, according to a report by Navbharat Times.

जयपुर में 42 लाख की ATM कैश लूट का खुलासागर्लफ्रेंड ने बॉयफ्रेंड और साथियों के साथ मिलकर रची थी साजिश। 22 वर्षीय अंशु कुमारी जाटव गिरफ्तार। ATM की रेकी कर साथियों को देती थी सूचना किराये के कमरे से 26.80 लाख रुपये बरामद बॉयफ्रेंड मस्तराम मीणा समेत 3 आरोपी फरार 14... twitter/ZZcv2tUkCn

- Sandesh Vatak News (@Sandeshvataksv) September 16, 2026

Woman allegedly acted as lookout

The accused has been identified as Anshu Kumari Jatav, a resident of Nadbai in Bharatpur district. She was living in a rented room in Pratap Nagar, Jaipur.

According to DCP East Ranjita Sharma, police followed the CCTV trail to her rented accommodation. During questioning, she allegedly admitted her involvement in the robbery.

Police searched the room and recovered Rs 26.80 lakh in cash from a suitcase. The amount was reportedly part of the money taken during the robbery.

Investigators said Anshu had allegedly provided information about the ATM and the movement of cash to her boyfriend, Mastaram Meena.

Boyfriend allegedly brought in two others

Additional DCP East Paras Jain said Anshu and Mastaram allegedly planned the robbery together.

According to police, Anshu knew that bank employees regularly came to the ATM near Akshay Patra temple to collect or withdraw cash. She allegedly told Mastaram that the employees could be targeted.

Mastaram then reportedly asked Anshu to conduct surveillance of the location and brought two of his associates, Pushpendra and Sumit Jangam, into the plan.

Police said Pushpendra and Sumit allegedly carried out the robbery while Mastaram remained nearby in a car.

Anshu alerted gang when cash arrived

On the morning of September 14, Anshu allegedly reached the ATM before the bank employees arrived.

At around 10.30 am, when a woman and a man came to the ATM to collect cash, she reportedly called Mastaram and informed him that the money had arrived.

Mastaram, Pushpendra and Sumit then allegedly reached the area. While Mastaram stayed a short distance away in a car, Pushpendra and Sumit reportedly approached the employees, pointed a pistol and fled on a motorcycle with the cash.

After the robbery, the accused allegedly regrouped near Anshu's rented accommodation, where the stolen money was divided.

Police said Rs 26.80 lakh was left with Anshu, while the remaining amount was taken away by the other accused.

Police say robbery was planned in advance

Investigators said the group had carried out reconnaissance for several days before selecting the date of the robbery.

According to police, the accused believed that more cash would be available after a three-day holiday. They therefore allegedly chose the day immediately after the break.

The use of a car was also part of the alleged plan to avoid police suspicion. While the robbery was carried out by two men on a motorcycle, Mastaram was waiting in a car nearby.

Police said this created confusion during the initial search. Officers were looking for motorcycle-borne suspects, while the main group allegedly escaped with the cash in the car.

Three accused still on the run

The District Special Team (DST), along with the Jaipur East district police, played a key role in tracing the suspects and recovering the cash.

Police said the case was solved within 48 hours. DST Sub-Inspector Banna Lal and constables Hemant and Rajesh were among those who played an important role in the investigation.

Anshu has been arrested and Rs 26.80 lakh recovered. Police are now searching for Mastaram Meena, Pushpendra and Sumit Jangam, who are reportedly from Karauli.

Investigators are continuing to examine CCTV footage and other evidence to establish the complete sequence of the robbery and trace the remaining stolen money.