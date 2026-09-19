CORZ Stock Gets AMD Boost, While HUT, CIFR, WULF Shares Win Tenant Nod As Wells Fargo Backs Bitcoin Miners' AI Pivot
|Company
|Ticker
|Wells Fargo Rating
|Price Target
|Core Scientific
|CORZ
|Overweight
|$28
|Cipher Mining
|CIFR
|Overweight
|$25
|TeraWulf
|WULF
|Overweight
|$30
|Hut 8
|HUT
|Overweight
|$175
Core Scientific Leads On Converting Deals Into Megawatts
Wells Fargo analyst Eric Luebchow initiated coverage of Core Scientific with an 'Overweight' rating and a $28 price target, calling the company the industry leader in converting announced deals into operating megawatts.
The firm also pointed to Core Scientific's pipeline with Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), saying the relationship should translate into incremental near-term leasing, diversify the company's customer base, and provide a reservation pipeline.
Core Scientific and AMD announced a partnership in July covering 530 MW of initial capacity across five sites, with the potential to expand the relationship to 2.5 GW. The initial agreements represent more than $14 billion in base contracted revenue over 15 years.
Hut 8, TeraWulf Draw Focus On Tenant Quality
Wells Fargo also initiated coverage of Hut 8 with an 'Overweight' rating and a $175 price target. Luebchow said Hut's contracted backlog is among the highest quality in the sector.
Hut 8 has 949 MW of critical IT capacity contracted with two tenants across two campuses, with Wells Fargo describing the credit quality of the contracted book as "arguably the best in the space."
TeraWulf received an 'Overweight' rating and a $30 price target. Wells Fargo noted the company's track record and the quality of its contracted and pipeline sites.
TeraWulf has contracted 839 MW of capacity across three tenants. Wells Fargo said that the company's developed sites on brownfield locations with multiple high-voltage transmission connections could potentially reduce development costs relative to traditional greenfield projects.
Cipher Offers Higher Risk, Higher Potential
Cipher Mining received an 'Overweight' rating and a $25 price target, with Wells Fargo describing the company as a "high-risk/high-reward name."
The firm noted that Cipher is the only high-performance computing name in its coverage that trades at a premium to contracted net asset value. That premium leaves less room for execution mistakes, but Wells Fargo sees significant upside if the company can deliver on its pipeline.
The firm also highlighted Cipher's tenant base, calling it one of the highest-quality across the sector.
Read also: SK Hynix Says It's 'Exploring Options,' Denies Any Finalized Intel Chip Deal
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