German tourist Henry, who has been visiting Hampi for several years, participated in the Gauri-Ganesha festival in Vijayanagara. He purchased books with his own money and distributed them to children to promote awareness of Hampi's heritage.

The Gauri-Ganesha festival is being celebrated with great enthusiasm across the region, attracting devotees from different parts of the country as well as foreign visitors. The celebrations have also drawn the attention of international tourists, with a German national making a notable gesture during the festivities in the Hampi region.

A Ganesha idol has been installed by the Siddhivinayaka Ganapati Sangha at Kaddirampura Tanda, near Hampi, as part of the festival celebrations.

The participation of a German national in the celebrations has attracted attention, highlighting the interest of foreign visitors in India's cultural and religious traditions. The gesture has added a unique touch to the Gauri-Ganesha festivities near the historic Hampi region.

A German national named Henry participated in a cultural event and distributed books highlighting the history of Hampi. He purchased the books at his own expense and distributed them among the participants.

Henry's gesture reflected his interest in Hampi's rich history and heritage and attracted attention at the cultural event.

Henry, a German national who has been visiting Hampi for several years, has developed a keen interest in the region's culture and heritage.

During this year's Ganeshotsava, he drew attention by purchasing books with his own money and distributing them among children.

His gesture during the festival highlighted his appreciation for Hampi's rich cultural heritage.

Books on Hampi have been distributed to create awareness about its rich history, culture and heritage.

The initiative aims to generate greater interest in Hampi's historical and cultural significance.

Women and children who participated in and won prizes at the cultural event were presented with various gifts, including books. The gifts included books published by the Prasaranga of Kannada University, such as Hampi Itihasa Avalokana and Reminiscing Hampi by Dr Mallika S. Ghanti.

The books gave participants an opportunity to learn more about Hampi's rich history and cultural heritage.

Hampi is a UNESCO World Heritage Site that attracts thousands of foreign tourists every year. Visitors are captivated by its unique stone architecture and historical charm. The Vijaya Vittala Temple, Virupaksha Temple, Lotus Mahal, Elephant Stables and Hampi Island are among the popular attractions for foreign tourists.