Hyderabad: KTR's PRO Booked For Obstructing, Assaulting Police

Bollarum Police have registered a case against Mahesh, Public Relations Officer (PRO) to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao, for allegedly obstructing and assaulting police officers performing preventive law and order duties.

According to police officials, the action was taken following a written complaint submitted by K Sunny, Sub-Inspector of Police at Bollarum Police Station, regarding an incident that occurred on September 8 at the Bollarum check post.

Details of the Incident

As per the complaint, senior police personnel, including DCP Ch. Sridhar, Begumpet ACP R. Gopala Krishna Murthy, Bollarum SHO N. Rama Laxmana Raju, SI Hariprasad, and other officers were deployed at the check post to ensure public order and prevent any untoward incidents in view of the prevailing situation during the ongoing Assembly sessions.

During the deployment, a convoy comprising BRS leaders, including KT Rama Rao, T. Harish Rao, Kalvakuntla Sanjay (Korutla), G. Jagadish Reddy (Suryapet), Padi Kaushik Reddy (Huzurabad), Palla Rajeshwar Reddy (Jangaon), and their supporters, was heading towards Erravelli.

Altercation at Check Post

In order to maintain peace and prevent possible escalation at Erravelli, ACP Gopala Krishna Murthy and SI Sunny intercepted the convoy and requested the leaders and their followers not to proceed. However, the leaders reportedly did not comply and continued to move ahead.

"Immediately afterwards, Mahesh, PRO to KTR, approached the ACP and SI Sunny, shouted at them, used abusive language, and pushed them multiple times, thereby obstructing them from discharging their lawful duties," the complainant alleged.

The complaint highlighted that the accused physically manhandled and deterred uniformed police officers from performing their official duties.

Case Registered Under BNS Sections

Following a preliminary inquiry, Bollarum Police registered a case under Sections 132 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty) and 223 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The case has been handed over to Sub-Inspector K Badya Naik for further investigation. (ANI)

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