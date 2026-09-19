oneworld Management Company, Inc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

oneworld Named World's Best Airline Alliance at the 2026 Skytrax Awards

18.09.2026 / 16:35 CET/CEST

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LONDON, Sept. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- one world® one world's fifth win in the annual awards known as the 'Oscars of the aviation industry.'



"We are honoured to be awarded World's Best Airline Alliance by Skytrax," said Luis Gallego, CEO of International Airlines Group (IAG) and Chairman of the one world Governing Board, collecting the award. "This prestigious award reflects how one world's continued commitment to creating a more connected and rewarding journey is valued by global travellers." Skytrax award winners are determined through a large-scale customer satisfaction survey, with millions of travellers rating their travel experiences across airlines and airports worldwide. "This recognition is acknowledgment of the elevated, consistent experience our member airlines provide to customers around the world each day, as one world leads the industry in customer benefits, loyalty, sustainability initiatives and more," said Ole Orver, CEO of one world. "With the best premium offerings in the world, including First Class lounge access, we are honored that customers see the considered care with which our member airlines deliver service." About one world:

one world brings together 15 world-class airlines – Alaska Airlines/Hawaiian Airlines, American Airlines, British Airways, Cathay Pacific, Fiji Airways, Finnair, Iberia, Japan Airlines, Malaysia Airlines, Oman Air, Qantas, Qatar Airways, Royal Air Maroc, Royal Jordanian and SriLankan Airlines to nearly 1,000 destinations. one world member airlines work together to consistently deliver a superior, consistent travel experience, with special rewards and privileges for its frequent flyers, including earning and redeeming miles and points across the entire alliance network, access to airport lounges, priority check in and boarding and extra baggage allowances and more. Learn more about the one world Alliance at oneworld. Follow us on Facebook Instagram X LinkedIn Media Contact:

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