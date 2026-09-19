Pa. Ranjith Announces His First Pan-India Film 'Vettuvam' With Poster

Tamil filmmaker Pa. Ranjith, known for films including Kabali, Kaala, Thangalaan and Sarpatta Parambarai, has announced his first pan-India film, titled Vettuvam. The filmmaker made the announcement along with a poster of the upcoming film. The project marks Ranjith's foray into pan-India cinema and is expected to be released across multiple languages.

A world beyond all we've known ⏾ A world unlike any other... The #WorldOfVettuvam - An introduction to #Vettuvam ❗ Tomorrow | 12 PM ⚡ A film by @beemji @LearnNteachprod #SaiDevanand #SaiVenkateswaran @arya_offl @vr_dineshravi @sobhitaD @KalaiActor @mimegopi @gurusoms twitter/bus551qr8B - Neelam Productions (@officialneelam) September 17, 2026

Poster Hints at Mallakhamba Theme

The poster showcases a Mallakhamba with players climbing the pole, hinting that the film could be rooted in the traditional Indian sport. Mallakhamba traces its origins back to the history of India, and the film appears poised to bring this traditional discipline into the mainstream after years.

Originating from the Indian subcontinent, Mallakhamba is a traditional sport in which gymnasts perform aerial yoga and gymnastic postures using wrestling grips while manoeuvring around a stationary vertical pole.

'World of Vettuvam' Glimpse and Release Details

A major glimpse into the world of Vettuvam is set to be unveiled tomorrow, September 18, 2026, at 12:00 PM.

The makers took to their social media while sharing the poster of Vettuvam and wrote, "A world beyond all we've known. A world unlike any other...The #WorldOfVettuvam - An introduction to #Vettuvam. Tomorrow | 12 PM A film by @beemji"

The film is set to have a Pan-India release in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada. (ANI)

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