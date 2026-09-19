WCPL Experience Will Make Indian Women Cricketers Good Decision-Makers

Trinidad & Tobago (TKR) Women head coach Jhulan Goswami believes Indian women cricketers can become "very good decision makers in the future" by stepping out of their comfort zone and gaining experience in unfamiliar conditions during tournaments like the Women's Caribbean Premier League (WCPL). Several Indian players have featured in the WCPL, with Jemimah Rodrigues having represented TKR in the past, while Yastika Bhatia is part of the team this season and Shikha Pandey has been with the franchise for several years, according to a release.

Value of Playing in Overseas Leagues

Goswami said playing in conditions that are different from India gives players valuable experience and helps them develop greater independence on and off the field. "As a cricketer, when you go out from your comfort zone and play the game, that's always going to give you a lot of experience. It will definitely help you in the future. That's why the Indian girls, whenever they are getting this kind of opportunity, they love to come here and play. Because at the end of the day, you are playing good quality, competitive cricket. WCPL is growing day by day. This year we have added one more team, so you can feel that competition around the group," Goswami said, as quoted in the release.

Developing Independence and Decision-Making

She also highlighted how playing overseas requires players to handle situations more independently, which she believes can benefit them in the long run. "It's a good for our girls that they're coming out from their comfort zone and playing this kind of tournament. In India, we will get so many things whenever you ask, but here you have to do a lot on your own. That's a good thing for our girls. When they come here and take that experience, they can be very good decision makers in the future," she added.

TKR Women in WCPL 2026 Final

TKR Women, who won the inaugural edition of the WCPL in 2022, will face Guyana Amazon Warriors Women in the final of the 2026 WCPL on Thursday at Kensington Oval. The final is scheduled to begin at 2 PM AST (11:30 PM IST). (ANI)

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