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CPI Property Group Sale Of 27 Savile Row
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CPI PROPERTY GROUP
/ Key word(s): Sales Result/Real Estate
CPI Property Group – Sale of 27 Savile Row
18.09.2026 / 17:39 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
CPI Property Group
(société anonyme)
40, rue de la Vallée
L-2661 Luxembourg
R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102 254
Press Release – Corporate News
Luxembourg, 18 September 2026
CPI Property Group – Sale of 27 Savile Row
CPI Property Group (“CPIPG” or the“Group”) has completed the sale of our property at 27 Savile Row in London. The Group acquired 27 Savile Row in 2021 and subsequently secured planning permissions for a new office scheme. In response to strong investor interest, the Group decided to sell the property rather than undertake the development ourselves. The gross transaction price was about GBP 105 million.
CPIPG purchased 27 Savile Row from the Metropolitan Police through a public tender process. The building previously served as the central police station for London's West End. From the outset, the Group identified the site's significant redevelopment potential. Savile Row is one of the most prestigious addresses in London's Mayfair district, located just moments from Bond Street, Regent Street and other prime destinations in the West End. The area benefits from a limited supply of new office developments and consistently strong demand for best-in-class office space.
In recent years, CPIPG and our UK development partner, Henigman, worked with the London-based architectural practice PLP Architecture to develop The Row, a new office project for the site. The approved scheme includes a new office building with approximately 4,350 m2 of gross floor area, together with a restaurant and outdoor terraces. The project targets BREEAM Outstanding and WELL Platinum certifications, a 5-star NABERS rating and an EPC A energy rating. It also retains approximately 95% of the existing stone façade, reflecting the project's commitment to sustainable redevelopment.
“CPIPG acquired 27 Savile Row because we saw the potential to create an exceptional new office scheme. By securing the necessary planning permissions, we created substantial value which has now been realized, consistent with our strategy to sell non-yielding development assets.” said Michal Felcman, Deputy COO of CPIPG.
Scott Lister of Michael Elliott LLP and Scott Curtis of CMS Cameron McKenna Nabarro Olswang LLP acted on behalf of CPIPG.
“This sale reflects the high quality of the property, good transaction structuring, and excellent timing. 27 Savile Row attracted strong market interest, and CPIPG was able to convert that interest into a transaction that meets the Group's strategic objectives,” said Květa Vojtová, Group Head of M&A and Transactional Legal at CPIPG.
For further information, please contact:
Investor Relations
Moritz Mayer
Senior Manager, Capital Markets
...
Media Contact
Jakub Velen
PR & Marketing Director
Tel.: +420 770 171 224
E-mail:...
For more on CPI Property Group, visit our website:
Follow us on X (CPIPG_SA) and LinkedIn
CPIPG is the issuer of:
(i) shares ISIN LU0251710041 admitted to trading on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange;
(ii) the following notes admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Dublin:
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CPI PROPERTY GROUP
|40, rue de la Vallée
|L-2661 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|Phone:
|+352 264 767 1
|Fax:
|+352 264 767 67
|E-mail:
|...
|Internet:
|ISIN:
|LU0251710041
|WKN:
|A0JL4D
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart
|LEI Code:
|222100CO2ZOTEPGJO223
|EQS News ID:
|2401800
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2401800 18.09.2026 CET/CEST
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