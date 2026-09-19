CPI PROPERTY GROUP / Key word(s): Sales Result/Real Estate

CPI Property Group – Sale of 27 Savile Row

18.09.2026 / 17:39 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CPI Property Group

(société anonyme)

40, rue de la Vallée

L-2661 Luxembourg

R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102 254

Press Release – Corporate News

Luxembourg, 18 September 2026

CPI Property Group – Sale of 27 Savile Row

CPI Property Group (“CPIPG” or the“Group”) has completed the sale of our property at 27 Savile Row in London. The Group acquired 27 Savile Row in 2021 and subsequently secured planning permissions for a new office scheme. In response to strong investor interest, the Group decided to sell the property rather than undertake the development ourselves. The gross transaction price was about GBP 105 million.

CPIPG purchased 27 Savile Row from the Metropolitan Police through a public tender process. The building previously served as the central police station for London's West End. From the outset, the Group identified the site's significant redevelopment potential. Savile Row is one of the most prestigious addresses in London's Mayfair district, located just moments from Bond Street, Regent Street and other prime destinations in the West End. The area benefits from a limited supply of new office developments and consistently strong demand for best-in-class office space.

In recent years, CPIPG and our UK development partner, Henigman, worked with the London-based architectural practice PLP Architecture to develop The Row, a new office project for the site. The approved scheme includes a new office building with approximately 4,350 m2 of gross floor area, together with a restaurant and outdoor terraces. The project targets BREEAM Outstanding and WELL Platinum certifications, a 5-star NABERS rating and an EPC A energy rating. It also retains approximately 95% of the existing stone façade, reflecting the project's commitment to sustainable redevelopment.

“CPIPG acquired 27 Savile Row because we saw the potential to create an exceptional new office scheme. By securing the necessary planning permissions, we created substantial value which has now been realized, consistent with our strategy to sell non-yielding development assets.” said Michal Felcman, Deputy COO of CPIPG.

Scott Lister of Michael Elliott LLP and Scott Curtis of CMS Cameron McKenna Nabarro Olswang LLP acted on behalf of CPIPG.

“This sale reflects the high quality of the property, good transaction structuring, and excellent timing. 27 Savile Row attracted strong market interest, and CPIPG was able to convert that interest into a transaction that meets the Group's strategic objectives,” said Květa Vojtová, Group Head of M&A and Transactional Legal at CPIPG.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Moritz Mayer

Senior Manager, Capital Markets

...

Media Contact

Jakub Velen

PR & Marketing Director

Tel.: +420 770 171 224

E-mail:...

For more on CPI Property Group, visit our website:

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CPIPG is the issuer of:

(i) shares ISIN LU0251710041 admitted to trading on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange;

(ii) the following notes admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Dublin:

JPY 3,000,000,000 1.995 per cent. Senior Notes due 8 December 2028, XS1917855337

GBP 400,000,000 2.750 per cent. Senior Notes due 22 January 2028, XS2106589471

HKD 250,000,000 3.014 per cent. Senior Notes due 13 February 2030, XS2117757182

EUR 850,000,000 1.500 per cent. Senior Notes due 27 January 2031 XS2290544068

EUR 700,000,000 1.750 per cent. Sustainability-Linked Senior Notes due 14 January 2030, XS2432162654

EUR 600,000,000 7.000 per cent. Senior Unsecured Green Notes due 7 May 2029, XS2815976126

EUR 750,000,000 6.000 per cent. Senior Unsecured Green Notes due 27 January 2032, XS2904791774

EUR550,000,000 4.875 per cent, Fixed Rate Resettable Undated Subordinated Notes, XS1982704824

SGD150,000,000 5.800 per cent. Fixed Rate Resettable Undated Subordinated Notes, XS2106857746

EUR 525,000,000 4.875 per cent. Fixed Rate Resettable Undated Subordinated Notes, XS2231191748

EUR 475,000,000 3.750 per cent. Fixed Rate Resettable Undated Subordinated Notes, XS2290533020

EUR 800,000,000 7.500 per cent. Fixed Rate Resettable Undated Subordinated Notes, XS3099834676

EUR 700,000,000 4.750 per cent. Senior Unsecured Green Notes due 22 July 2030, XS3126635039

GBP 300,000,000 8.875 per cent. Fixed Rate Resettable Undated Subordinated Notes, XS3199090104

GBP 400,000,000 6.875 per cent. Senior Unsecured Green Notes due 5 February 2033, XS3285555143

EUR 550,000,000 8.500 per cent. Fixed Rate Resettable Undated Subordinated Notes, XS3412577515 EUR 550,000,000 5.875 per cent. Senior Unsecured European Green Bonds due 7 July 2032, XS3430768781 (iii) the following notes admitted to trading and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange: CHF 105,000,000 3.950 per cent. Senior Unsecured Notes due 26 May 2031, CH1533656182 Disclaimer: This communication contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of CPIPG. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms“believes”,“estimates”,“plans”,“projects”,“anticipates”,“expects”,“intends”,“targets”,“may”,“aims”,“likely”,“would”,“could”,“can have”,“will” or“should” or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements may and often do differ materially from actual results. CPIPG's business is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could also cause a forward-looking statement, estimate or prediction to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this communication. The information, opinions and forward-looking statements contained in this communication speak only as at its date and are subject to change without notice. As a result, undue influence should not be placed on any forward-looking statement. 18.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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