Donald Trump's Daughter Tiffany Trump Embraces Indian Glamour In A Pastel Lehenga At The Ambanis' Ganpati Celebration

Donald Trump's daughter, Tiffany Trump, recently embraced Indian glamour, making a striking appearance at the Ambanis' lavish Ganesh Chaturthi celebration in Mumbai. The event, also widely known as the Ambanis' Ganpati Celebration, saw Tiffany attending in a stunning custom pastel lehenga. Accompanied by her husband, Michael Boulos, and mother, Marla Maples, her choice of traditional Indian attire quickly garnered significant attention and praise, underscoring a thoughtful immersion into the cultural festivities.]

A Grand Cultural Celebration

The Ambani family's Ganesh Chaturthi festivities are among India's most anticipated and opulent cultural events, drawing global attention for their grandeur and star-studded guest lists. Held at their iconic residence Antilia, these celebrations are renowned for their elaborate displays of traditional Indian culture and hospitality. The event Tiffany and her family attended commenced on September 13, 2026, welcoming a multitude of high-profile guests from various spheres, including politics, business, and entertainment. Tiffany Trump's presence, alongside her husband and mother, highlighted the international appeal and significance of the Ambani family's Ganpati Celebration, offering a unique glimpse into cross-cultural appreciation.

The Exquisite Manish Malhotra Ensemble

For the grand occasion, Tiffany Trump opted for a custom-designed lehenga by renowned Indian couturier Manish Malhotra, a choice that underscored her embrace of Indian fashion. The ensemble featured a delicate pastel lime-green lehenga, distinguished by its intricate embroidery, pearl, and crystal handwork. Every detail of the outfit spoke of bespoke craftsmanship.

The accompanying cropped blouse, designed with a sweetheart neckline, was lavishly covered in a lattice-like arrangement of luminous pearls, sparkling crystals, and detailed embroidery. The neckline was further framed with ivory embellishments, creating an effect akin to a built-in necklace. The floor-length A-line skirt showcased fine vertical silver thread work and ornate floral motifs, culminating in a scalloped hem adorned with clusters of floral embroidery and pearl detailing. Completing the soft green outfit was a contrasting coral-pink organza dupatta, finished with a delicate gold border, adding a vibrant touch to the serene pastel palette.

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Family's Embrace of Indian Heritage

Tiffany Trump's look was thoughtfully completed with traditional polki and pearl jewelry, a hallmark of Indian bridal and festive adornment. Her choice of accessories included a prominent maang tikka gracing her forehead, elegant chandelier earrings, and a heavy choker-style necklace, all contributing to her regal appearance. This selection perfectly harmonized with her pastel lehenga, showcasing a deep appreciation for Indian aesthetics.

Her husband, Michael Boulos, complemented her traditional style, also attending in traditional Indian attire. He wore a vibrant saffron-orange embroidered sherwani, reflecting the festive spirit of the celebration. Tiffany's mother, Marla Maples, likewise embraced the local culture, donning an elegant purple lehenga. The family's coordinated festive dressing, with each member in traditional Indian attire, underscored their full immersion in the Ambani Ganpati Celebration. Tiffany shared glimpses of her visit and her stunning ensemble on Instagram, where fans universally lauded her elegance and grace in embracing Indian heritage, with many users commenting on the beauty of her choice and the family's respect for the culture.