Cleanliness Drive In Delhi's Anand Vihar Marks PM Modi's 76Th Birthday

A special campaign dedicated to service, cleanliness and public health was organised today in Anand Vihar, Ward-206 on the occasion of the 76th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The campaign was conducted under the leadership of Delhi Deputy Mayor Dr. Monika Pant, covering the stretch from the PWD road, A-Block Surajmal Vihar Market to Bahubali Enclave Park, where an extensive cleanliness drive was undertaken, according to the release.

On the occasion, Om Prakash Sharma, MLA from the Vishwas Nagar Assembly Constituency, and Deepak Gaba, BJP Shahdara District President, were also present. During the campaign, thorough cleaning of roads and surrounding areas was carried out. In addition, keeping mosquito control and public health in focus, anti-mosquito chemicals were sprayed, and fogging operations were conducted in the area.

Commitment to Service and Public Welfare

Deputy Mayor Monika Pant said that the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being observed as an occasion to reaffirm the commitment to service and public welfare. She said that cleanliness is an important component of this spirit of service and that the objective is not merely to undertake cleaning on a particular day, but to develop sustained awareness and a sense of responsibility towards cleanliness among citizens.

Citizen Participation Urged

She said,“Building a clean and healthy Delhi is a shared responsibility of the Municipal Corporation and citizens. The Corporation is strengthening cleanliness, fogging and public health-related arrangements at its level, but these efforts can succeed only when every citizen actively participates in them.”

The Deputy Mayor appealed to residents to avoid littering, dispose of waste only at designated places and prevent waterlogging, while extending their cooperation to the mosquito-control drives being undertaken by the Corporation. She said that small individual responsibilities, when collectively undertaken, can play a major role in making Delhi clean, healthy and beautiful.

Directives to Officials

Monika Pant directed the concerned officials to accord priority to regular cleanliness, timely fogging, anti-mosquito spraying and public health-related arrangements in the Anand Vihar area. She also directed the officials to continuously monitor the cleanliness arrangements in the area and ensure the prompt and time-bound resolution of complaints and issues raised by residents.

Pledge for a Clean City

At the conclusion of the campaign, the public representatives, BJP workers, MCD employees and residents present on the occasion pledged to contribute towards building a clean, healthy and beautiful Anand Vihar and to make cleanliness a continuous people's movement. (ANI)

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